Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett's investment and insurance giant unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown, a regulatory filing showed. 

 
Revlon Lenders Defy Citi Demand to Return $900 Million Payments

Some of the lenders locked in a legal battle with Revlon aren't giving back money that Citi said was paid out by mistake. 

 
McKesson Tapped to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines in U.S.

One of the world's largest drug wholesalers and the biggest vaccine middleman in the U.S. will be a main distributor of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide should the shots prove to work safely, federal health officials said. 

 
German Market Watchdog Let Staff Trade in Wirecard Shares

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade Wirecard shares while it was investigating the company, putting the spotlight again on an agency that has come under scrutiny for ignoring red flags about the now insolvent fintech giant for a decade. 

 
Rent the Runway to Close All Retail Stores Permanently

Clothing retail startup Rent the Runway said it would permanently close its five retail locations, which it had shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Probes Former NASA Official's Contacts With Boeing Executive

The criminal inquiry focuses on whether a NASA official improperly shared information about a lunar-lander project with an executive at Boeing, which acted on his guidance. 

 
Why Was 'Fortnite' Removed From Apple and Google App Stores?

Players of the popular videogame have been drawn into a battle between its maker, Epic Games, and tech giants over fee payments. 

 
U.S. Postal Service Plans 'Peak' Surcharges for Domestic Parcels

The U.S. Postal Service plans to add new fees onto commercial packages starting in October as it looks to offset the increased expenses from coronavirus and surge in volume expected from holiday shoppers. 

 
DraftKings Posts Wider Loss Amid Limited Sports Activity

The online-betting company posted a loss of $161.4 million, but said it sees higher revenue as sporting events resume. 

 
Companies Hit by Suspension of Professional Sports -- Earnings at a Glance

Madison Square Garden Sports and DraftKings reported quarterly results, detailing the drag the suspension of sports amid the Covid-19 pandemic had on business.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.79% 1504.63 Delayed Quote.13.23%
APPLE INC. -0.09% 459.63 Delayed Quote.53.94%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.59% 316251 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.92% 178.08 Delayed Quote.-46.36%
DRAFTKINGS INC. -5.94% 33.91 Delayed Quote.236.92%
MADISON HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.08 End-of-day quote.-61.90%
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. -1.57% 164.58 Delayed Quote.-43.17%
REVLON, INC. -0.12% 8.36 Delayed Quote.-60.92%
WIRECARD AG -5.61% 1.3592 Delayed Quote.-98.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. prosecutors probe ex-NASA official, Boeing over space contract - sources
RE
05:37pUtilities Down As Investors Respond To Higher Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCalifornia posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses
RE
05:35pCommunications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Ticks Down As Valuation Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pIsrael-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say
RE
05:23pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches a Staff-Level Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement sitecoreitem
PU
05:18pU.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
4Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
5LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group