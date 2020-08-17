Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Sixth Street Partners Amasses One of the Largest Private-Capital Funds

The former affiliate of private-equity firm TPG has amassed one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, raising $10 billion for its flagship fund since April. 

 
Saudi Wealth Fund Moves Billions From Blue Chips to ETFs

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has sold shares valued at over $5.5 billion in several multinational corporations just months after buying into them as the financial fallout from the pandemic weighed on stock-market prices. 

 
Detroit Auto Makers Near Finish Line in Ventilator Push

General Motors and Ford are capping a frenzied effort begun in the spring to mass-produce machines for the sickest Covid-19 patients. 

 
Virgin Galactic: To the Thermosphere With Too Much Love

Virgin Galactic hasn't proven that it can take tourists to space, yet it has already taken stock investors to the skies. Maintaining the buzz will be a struggle. 

 
Brands Ease Into Commercial Productions With Smaller Crews and Covid-19 Precautions

Marketers are eager to get back to their ad productions, but they are taking precautions and rethinking future strategies. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett's investment and insurance giant unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown, a regulatory filing showed. 

 
Revlon Lenders Defy Citi Demand to Return $900 Million Payments

Some of the lenders locked in a legal battle with Revlon aren't giving back money that Citi said was paid out by mistake. 

 
ICE Signs Contract With Facial Recognition Company Clearview AI

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed a contract with Clearview AI, a facial-recognition company that has sparked controversy over its use by law enforcement. 

 
Extraction Oil & Gas Gave $10 Million to Politics on Way to Bankruptcy

Rocky Mountain fracker Extraction Oil & Gas handed out $10 million in political contributions on its way into chapter 11, but its bankruptcy paperwork doesn't mention who got the money. 

 
McKesson Tapped to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines in U.S.

One of the world's largest drug wholesalers and the biggest vaccine middleman in the U.S. will be a main distributor of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide should the shots prove to work safely, federal health officials said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.59% 316251 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.13% 27.86 Delayed Quote.-23.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
REVLON, INC. -0.12% 8.36 Delayed Quote.-60.97%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -1.17% 18.55 Delayed Quote.60.61%
WTI 0.25% 42.396 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
