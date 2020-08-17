Diageo to Buy Ryan Reynolds's Gin Brand

The world's largest liquor maker is buying Davos Brands LLC, a New York-based distributor and producer of Aviation American Gin and other liquors, for up to $610 million.

Commerce Department Tightens Restrictions on Huawei's Access to Chips

The Commerce Department issued new rules restricting Huawei Technologies Co.'s access to foreign-made chips, further tightening U.S. curbs on the Chinese telecom giant's ability to obtain crucial components.

Sanofi to Buy U.S. Developer of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

The French company has agreed to buy Principia Biopharma in a deal that values the developer of a promising multiple sclerosis treatment at $3.68 billion, the health-care giant's latest move to focus more on specialty therapies over mass-market medicines.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate From Novavax Starts Midstage Trial

The Phase 2 study will test the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine in South Africa, with 2,665 healthy adults and another 240 who are HIV positive.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Canadian Tire Navigate Pandemic

Canadian Tire Corp., which operates retail stores and gas stations across Canada, is using artificial intelligence to help manage its way through the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stop & Shop Owner Doubles Down on E-Commerce Amid Pandemic

Ahold Delhaize, the owner of Food Lion, Giant Food and Stop & Shop, is allocating more funds to its e-commerce operations as the coronavirus pandemic prompts more people to buy groceries online.

Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year.

Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain-Then Americans Remodeled

After lobbying to be open, the big box scrambled to meet surging demand. Historical business benchmarks don't apply in the pandemic, says CEO Craig Menear: "None of that has a correlation anymore."

Sixth Street Partners Amasses One of the Largest Private-Capital Funds

The former affiliate of private-equity firm TPG has amassed one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, raising $10 billion for its flagship fund since April.

Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms

Utilities across the country are seizing a fast-expiring green energy subsidy to boost the efficiency of aging wind farms as they set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions.