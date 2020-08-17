'Fortnite' Maker Says Apple Threatening to Curb Access to Software Tools
Epic Games accused the tech giant of escalating a dispute bewteen the two companies by threatening to cut off access to tools used in making software for iOS devices and Mac computers.
Citi Sues Revlon Lender Brigade, Seeks Return of 'Mistaken' Payment
Citigroup Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday against Brigade Capital Management LP, seeking the return of the hedge fund manager's share of nearly $900 million payment that Citi said it paid by mistake to Revlon Inc. lenders.
SAExploration Sees 'Substantial Risk' It Might File for Bankruptcy
SAExploration Holdings Inc., an oil-services company that is under federal investigation and that received $6.8 million in coronavirus relief aid, says there might be a significant chance it will file for bankruptcy.
Reynolds American Gains on Juul by Marketing Vaping as Cool Again
A big vaping company is running colorful TV commercials with rap music and Instagram ads inviting people to "Join the Party." It is hiring artists to design skins for its vaporizers. It's not Juul.
McDonald's Former CEO Fights Severance Clawback
Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's had information about relationships and stock award to an employee.
Chevron Pursues Exploration Deal in Iraq
The U.S. oil major could unveil a pact with Baghdad on the sidelines of a White House visit this week, in what would be a boost to Iraq's oil industry.
Casinos, Investors Bet on Gamblers Playing From Home
Casino operators and investors are betting that online gambling is ready to take off in the U.S. amid the pandemic.
Diageo to Buy Ryan Reynolds's Gin Brand
The world's largest liquor maker is buying Davos Brands, a New York-based distributor and producer of Aviation American Gin and other liquors, for as much as $610 million.
U.S. Tightens Curbs on Huawei's Access to Chips
The Commerce Department issued new rules restricting Huawei Technologies Co.'s access to foreign-made chips, further tightening U.S. curbs on the Chinese telecom giant's ability to obtain crucial components.
Sanofi to Buy U.S. Developer of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment
The French company has agreed to buy Principia Biopharma in a deal that values the developer of a promising multiple sclerosis treatment at $3.68 billion, the health-care giant's latest move to focus more on specialty therapies over mass-market medicines.