News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
'Fortnite' Maker Says Apple Threatening to Curb Access to Software Tools

Epic Games accused the tech giant of escalating a dispute bewteen the two companies by threatening to cut off access to tools used in making software for iOS devices and Mac computers. 

 
Citi Sues Revlon Lender Brigade, Seeks Return of 'Mistaken' Payment

Citigroup Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday against Brigade Capital Management LP, seeking the return of the hedge fund manager's share of nearly $900 million payment that Citi said it paid by mistake to Revlon Inc. lenders. 

 
SAExploration Sees 'Substantial Risk' It Might File for Bankruptcy

SAExploration Holdings Inc., an oil-services company that is under federal investigation and that received $6.8 million in coronavirus relief aid, says there might be a significant chance it will file for bankruptcy. 

 
Reynolds American Gains on Juul by Marketing Vaping as Cool Again

A big vaping company is running colorful TV commercials with rap music and Instagram ads inviting people to "Join the Party." It is hiring artists to design skins for its vaporizers. It's not Juul. 

 
McDonald's Former CEO Fights Severance Clawback

Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's had information about relationships and stock award to an employee. 

 
Chevron Pursues Exploration Deal in Iraq

The U.S. oil major could unveil a pact with Baghdad on the sidelines of a White House visit this week, in what would be a boost to Iraq's oil industry. 

 
Casinos, Investors Bet on Gamblers Playing From Home

Casino operators and investors are betting that online gambling is ready to take off in the U.S. amid the pandemic. 

 
Diageo to Buy Ryan Reynolds's Gin Brand

The world's largest liquor maker is buying Davos Brands, a New York-based distributor and producer of Aviation American Gin and other liquors, for as much as $610 million. 

 
U.S. Tightens Curbs on Huawei's Access to Chips

The Commerce Department issued new rules restricting Huawei Technologies Co.'s access to foreign-made chips, further tightening U.S. curbs on the Chinese telecom giant's ability to obtain crucial components. 

 
Sanofi to Buy U.S. Developer of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

The French company has agreed to buy Principia Biopharma in a deal that values the developer of a promising multiple sclerosis treatment at $3.68 billion, the health-care giant's latest move to focus more on specialty therapies over mass-market medicines.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.26% 458.43 Delayed Quote.56.52%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.46% 90.77 Delayed Quote.-25.03%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.85% 51.42 Delayed Quote.-33.75%
DIAGEO PLC 1.23% 2635 Delayed Quote.-18.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 45.25 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.79% 208.67 Delayed Quote.4.77%
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. 9.38% 99.25 Delayed Quote.65.64%
REVLON, INC. -6.70% 7.8 Delayed Quote.-60.97%
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. -11.65% 0.751 Delayed Quote.-72.04%
SANOFI 1.23% 86.51 Real-time Quote.-4.64%
WTI 1.18% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
