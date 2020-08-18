Prosecutors Sue Teva's U.S. Business Over Charitable Donations

Federal prosecutors accused Teva Pharmaceutical's U.S. business of violating an anti-kickback law to shield Medicare patients from rising costs of a multiple sclerosis drug while ensuring the drug's sales.

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer to Leave Company After Disclosing Affair

NBCUniversal said Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, a towering figure at its Hollywood studio, is leaving the company after he disclosed having a consensual affair and paying the woman a settlement

ViacomCBS in Talks to Sell Tech Site CNET to Red Ventures

The media company is in talks to sell tech news and reviews site CNET to digital-media holding company Red Ventures, as it looks to shed noncore assets and focus on video streaming.

Boeing Plans New Staff Buyouts

The aerospace giant plans more job cuts in response to a pandemic-driven drop in jetliner demand it expects to continue for at least three years.

FedEx Adds Peak Fees on Shipments During Holiday Season

FedEx is adding extra fees on shipments during the holidays, joining United Parcel Service and the U.S. Postal Service in implementing surcharges.

Strong Home Depot Results Show Pandemic's Consumer Spending Shift

Home Depot posted strong sales growth and a higher-than-expected profit in the latest fiscal quarter, emphasizing the company's success drawing home-improvement shoppers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walmart Flexes Its Scale to Power Through Pandemic

E-commerce business at the world's largest retailer jumped 97% from a year ago, boosted by people ordering groceries online to pick up in store parking lots. Sales at stores or digital channels operating for at least 12 months rose 9.3%.

Johnson Controls Names Leonetti to Succeed Stief as Financial Chief

Johnson Controls International has designated Olivier Leonetti to succeed Brian Stief as chief financial officer.

Microsoft, Energy Dept. to Develop Disaster-Response AI Tools

The technology could help first responders more quickly address fast-moving events like fires, floods and windstorms.

Amazon Bets on Office-Based Work With Expansion in Major Cities

Amazon.com is expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities and adding thousands of corporate jobs in those areas, an indication that it is making long-term plans around office work.