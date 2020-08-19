Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Facebook Removes QAnon Groups

The social-media company has expanded its anti-violence policy after data showed fast-rising popularity for the extremist conspiracy theory. 

 
Citi Widens Hunt for Revlon Loan Payments

Citigroup widened its effort to claw back money it wired to Revlon lenders, suing more investment firms that say they don't believe a major financial institution sent them portions of a $900 million payment by mistake. 

 
At Home Depot and Lowe's, Home-Improvement Splurge Can Go On

The same factors propelling the housing market are boosting home-improvement retailers. 

 
Aeromexico Gets Preliminary Approval for $1 Billion Apollo Bankruptcy Loan

Mexico's flagship airline won court permission to tap $100 million of a $1 billion bankruptcy financing package from New York investment firm Apollo Global Management. 

 
Trump Calls for Goodyear Boycott Over Ban on Campaign Attire

The president responded on Twitter to reports that the tire company prohibited workers from wearing politically affiliated slogans at work, including his re-election campaign's "Make America Great Again" message. 

 
Apple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value

Shares of the technology giant eclipsed the $467.77 mark needed to become the first U.S. public company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization. The stock has more than doubled from its March 23 low, boosted by steady demand for the company's devices. 

 
Biotech Is Priced for Bad Reactions

Biotech investors just received two expensive reminders of an old truth: There are no guarantees in drug development. 

 
Uber and Lyft Threaten California Shutdown: Here's What's at Stake

A key decision in the debate over how to classify drivers is expected this week, and the ramifications could be global. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 Billion

Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals, giving J&J entry into a potentially big-selling new class of drugs to treat certain autoimmune diseases. 

 
Premium Retailers Ride China's Recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China's consumer economy, with makers of premium products rebounding strongly but those catering to mass-market consumers finding it tougher to return to growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -0.44% 47.69 Delayed Quote.0.40%
APPLE INC. 0.13% 462.83 Delayed Quote.56.11%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.10% 50.29 Delayed Quote.-36.99%
FACEBOOK 0.10% 262.59 Delayed Quote.27.81%
LYFT, INC. 0.72% 28.14 Delayed Quote.-35.05%
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 69.17% 52.12 Delayed Quote.56.16%
REVLON, INC. 0.83% 7.29 Delayed Quote.-66.25%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.75% 282.86 Delayed Quote.30.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pNZ central bank says balance sheet will keep expanding
RE
05:43pBrazil may extend emergency payments to poor until end of year -Bolsonaro
RE
05:23pU.S companies unveil Iraq investments before premier's White House visit
RE
05:20pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm on wholesale strength
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pAirbnb Files Confidentially for IPO With SEC
DJ
05:10pUtilities Shares Slip as Questions Over Outages Emerge -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTechnology Shares Edge Lower; Apple Passes $2 Trillion in Market Value -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 443 MW landmark deal in the UK that will be ' largest single ..
2iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season
3EXOR N.V. : EXOR N : Draft Minutes AGM
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group