Facebook Removes QAnon Groups

The social-media company has expanded its anti-violence policy after data showed fast-rising popularity for the extremist conspiracy theory.

Citi Widens Hunt for Revlon Loan Payments

Citigroup widened its effort to claw back money it wired to Revlon lenders, suing more investment firms that say they don't believe a major financial institution sent them portions of a $900 million payment by mistake.

At Home Depot and Lowe's, Home-Improvement Splurge Can Go On

The same factors propelling the housing market are boosting home-improvement retailers.

Aeromexico Gets Preliminary Approval for $1 Billion Apollo Bankruptcy Loan

Mexico's flagship airline won court permission to tap $100 million of a $1 billion bankruptcy financing package from New York investment firm Apollo Global Management.

Trump Calls for Goodyear Boycott Over Ban on Campaign Attire

The president responded on Twitter to reports that the tire company prohibited workers from wearing politically affiliated slogans at work, including his re-election campaign's "Make America Great Again" message.

Apple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value

Shares of the technology giant eclipsed the $467.77 mark needed to become the first U.S. public company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization. The stock has more than doubled from its March 23 low, boosted by steady demand for the company's devices.

Biotech Is Priced for Bad Reactions

Biotech investors just received two expensive reminders of an old truth: There are no guarantees in drug development.

Uber and Lyft Threaten California Shutdown: Here's What's at Stake

A key decision in the debate over how to classify drivers is expected this week, and the ramifications could be global.

Johnson & Johnson to Buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 Billion

Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals, giving J&J entry into a potentially big-selling new class of drugs to treat certain autoimmune diseases.

Premium Retailers Ride China's Recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has created a divide in China's consumer economy, with makers of premium products rebounding strongly but those catering to mass-market consumers finding it tougher to return to growth.