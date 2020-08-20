Apple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value

Shares of the technology giant eclipsed the $467.77 mark needed to become the first U.S. public company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization. The stock has more than doubled from its March 23 low, boosted by steady demand for the company's devices.

Facebook Removes QAnon Groups

The social-media company has expanded its anti-violence policy after data showed fast-rising popularity for the extremist conspiracy theory.

Target Posts Record Growth as Pandemic Fuels E-Commerce

Target posted the strongest quarterly growth in its history, including a near-tripling of digital sales, as coronavirus concerns fueled demand for services that let shoppers pick up goods in parking lots or skip trips to the store.

Airbnb Files Confidentially for IPO With SEC

Airbnb confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, marking a surprising turnaround for a company whose business was initially ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotiabank Fined $127 Million for Price Manipulation, False Statements

The Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $127 million to settle civil and criminal allegations in connection with its role in what authorities described as a massive price-manipulation scheme.

Retailers See E-Commerce Investments Pay Off Big as Coronavirus Keeps Shoppers Home

Online sales are expected to break records this year as consumers avoid in-person browsing, a shift expected to outlast the pandemic.

Traders Accused of Market Manipulation Allege Misconduct by Prosecutors

The traders have asked U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee to order a prosecutor to search Justice Department files for evidence that could be exculpatory.

Nvidia Posts Record Sales as Pandemic Sustains Chip Demand

Nvidia continued its run of strong financial performance during the pandemic, posting record sales in the latest quarter propelled by strong demand for online gaming and remote computing services.

Offshore Drilling Contractor Valaris Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

Valaris said the restructuring agreement it has struck with about half of its bondholders will help it eliminate nearly all of its liabilities. The company's chapter 11 plan must be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

Qantas Reports Large Loss Due to Pandemic

Australia's No. 1 airline, Qantas Airways Ltd., recorded a statutory net loss of US$1.4 billion in the fiscal year through June and said its international network is unlikely to restart before July 2021.