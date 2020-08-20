Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Alibaba's Online Orders Soar During Coronavirus, Fueling a Sales Recovery

The Chinese e-commerce giant says its fiscal first-quarter profit more than doubled from the same period a year earlier, mirroring the results of U.S. tech giants that have thrived as disruption from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a migration online. 

 
Twitter Data Case Sparks Dispute, Delay Among EU Privacy Regulators

European Union privacy regulators are clashing over how much-if anything-to fine Twitter for its handling of a data breach disclosed last year, delaying progress of the most advanced cross-border privacy case involving a U.S. tech company under the EU's strict new privacy law. 

 
Guilty Plea Entered in PdVSA Corruption Investigation

A former procurement officer at a Petróleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary has pleaded guilty to an alleged role in a bribery scheme, and a former Citgo manager has been indicted on money-laundering charges, in the latest developments in a sprawling U.S. probe into alleged corruption at Venezuela's state-owned energy company. 

 
Apple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value

Shares of the technology giant eclipsed the $467.77 mark needed to become the first U.S. public company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization. The stock has more than doubled from its March 23 low, boosted by steady demand for the company's devices. 

 
Facebook Removes QAnon Groups

The social-media company has expanded its anti-violence policy after data showed fast-rising popularity for the extremist conspiracy theory. 

 
Target Posts Record Growth as Pandemic Fuels E-Commerce

Target posted the strongest quarterly growth in its history, including a near-tripling of digital sales, as coronavirus concerns fueled demand for services that let shoppers pick up goods in parking lots or skip trips to the store. 

 
Airbnb Files Confidentially for IPO With SEC

Airbnb confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, marking a surprising turnaround for a company whose business was initially ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Scotiabank Fined $127 Million for Price Manipulation, False Statements

The Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $127 million to settle civil and criminal allegations in connection with its role in what authorities described as a massive price-manipulation scheme. 

 
Retailers See E-Commerce Investments Pay Off Big as Coronavirus Keeps Shoppers Home

Online sales are expected to break records this year as consumers avoid in-person browsing, a shift expected to outlast the pandemic. 

 
Traders Accused of Market Manipulation Allege Misconduct by Prosecutors

The traders have asked U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee to order a prosecutor to search Justice Department files for evidence that could be exculpatory.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.24% 468.74 Delayed Quote.57.42%
FACEBOOK 1.69% 267 Delayed Quote.27.94%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -1.01% 56.02 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
