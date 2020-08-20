Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Lyft to Suspend Service in California

The ride-sharing company plans to suspend operations in California as of midnight, to comply with a state law that went into effect in January. 

 
Jack Ma's Ant Group Produces $3.5 Billion Profit in Six Months as IPO Looms

The Chinese financial-technology giant backed by billionaire Jack Ma earned roughly $3.5 billion over a recent six-month period, showing how lucrative the company's business has been as it gears up for a blockbuster IPO. 

 
J&J Plans Pivotal Trial for Covid-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson plans to start a late-stage trial for the company's Covid-19 vaccine in late September, and aims to enroll 60,000 subjects. 

 
American Airlines to Cut Service to Small Cities

Some cities will be without air service altogether in October when American Airlines cuts flights, as a fight to extend additional federal funds has been mired in a broader stalemate over pandemic relief. 

 
What Drove Kodak's Roller-Coaster Trump Deal? One Determined White House Official

Peter Navarro, seeking to jump-start U.S. drug manufacturing, spearheaded the idea and then used his sway within the administration to help Kodak navigate the bureaucracy to be first in line for the potential contract, which has since fallen apart. 

 
Alibaba's Online Orders Soar During Coronavirus, Fueling a Sales Recovery

The Chinese e-commerce giant says its fiscal first-quarter profit more than doubled from the same period a year earlier, mirroring the results of U.S. tech giants that have thrived as disruption from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a migration online. 

 
Twitter Data Case Sparks Dispute, Delay Among EU Privacy Regulators

European Union privacy regulators are clashing over how much-if anything-to fine Twitter for its handling of a data breach disclosed last year, delaying progress of the most advanced cross-border privacy case involving a U.S. tech company under the EU's strict new privacy law. 

 
Guilty Plea Entered in PdVSA Corruption Investigation

A former procurement officer at a Petróleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary has pleaded guilty to an alleged role in a bribery scheme, and a former Citgo manager has been indicted on money-laundering charges, in the latest developments in a sprawling U.S. probe into alleged corruption at Venezuela's state-owned energy company. 

 
'Maybe I Should Go to Jail.' Neiman Investor Slammed in Government Report

When hedge-fund manager Dan Kamensky found out a prominent investment bank might challenge him for a piece of Neiman Marcus Group's crown-jewel asset, he set about eliminating his competition, a government inquiry found. 

 
Apple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value

Shares of the technology giant eclipsed the $467.77 mark needed to become the first U.S. public company to hit $2 trillion in market capitalization. The stock has more than doubled from its March 23 low, boosted by steady demand for the company's devices.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.75% 12.585 Delayed Quote.-55.79%
APPLE INC. 1.42% 469.4645 Delayed Quote.57.42%
LYFT, INC. -2.84% 27.2741 Delayed Quote.-34.59%
