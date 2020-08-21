Facebook's Zuckerberg Questioned in FTC Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission this week questioned Facebookfounder Mark Zuckerberg in its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws

Bankrupt Valaris Meets With Opposition to Restructuring

Lenders took aim at Valaris's $7.1 billion restructuring plan at the London-based offshore contractor's debut chapter 11 hearing.

Lyft, Uber Get More Time as They Fight California Order

Uber and Lyft will be able to continue conducting business as usual in California for now, after a state appeals court paused a lower-court ruling that required the ride-hailing companies to reclassify their drivers as employees.

Bayer Settles Essure Birth-Control Litigation for $1.6 Billion

Bayer said it will pay $1.6 billion to settle claims that its birth-control device Essure causes serious health complications, the latest in a string of settlements by the German company.

News Publishers Join Fight Against Apple Over App Store Terms

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal are among companies seeking more favorable terms in Apple's app store.

Volkswagen Notches Early Win in Legal Fight With SEC

A federal judge dismissed part of a civil fraud case against Volkswagen, a ruling that validated the company's claims that regulators piled on with a 2019 lawsuit over its emissions scandal.

'Maybe I Should Go to Jail.' Neiman Investor Slammed in Government Report

When hedge-fund manager Dan Kamensky found out a prominent investment bank might challenge him for a piece of Neiman Marcus Group's crown-jewel asset, he set about eliminating his competition, a government inquiry found.

Jack Ma's Ant Group Produces $3.5 Billion Profit in Six Months as IPO Looms

The Chinese financial-technology giant backed by billionaire Jack Ma earned roughly $3.5 billion over a recent six-month period, showing how lucrative the company's business has been as it gears up for a blockbuster IPO.

Dutch Retail Chain HEMA Seeks Protection From U.S. Creditors

Dutch department store chain HEMA B.V. has sought protection from its U.S. creditors to complete a financial restructuring in Europe that aims to trim about EUR400 million ($474 million) in debt from its balance sheet and help it withstand the coronavirus pandemic.

J&J Plans Pivotal Trial for Covid-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson plans to start a late-stage trial for the company's Covid-19 vaccine in late September, and aims to enroll 60,000 subjects.