News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/21/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio to Exit

Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio is leaving the company, a company spokesman said. His last day on the job will be Sept. 18. 

 
Jeff Wilke, Confidant of Amazon's Founder, Plans to Retire

Jeff Wilke, a close lieutenant of Jeff Bezos who helped build Amazon into a tech colossus, will be succeeded as consumer chief by company veteran David Clark. 

 
Curtiss-Wright Discloses Possible Russia Sanctions Violations

Curtiss-Wright Corp. may have violated U.S. sanctions on Russia after a blacklisted company acquired two of its longstanding customers, according to a securities filing by the manufacturer. 

 
Home-Improvement Stocks Stay the Course Amid Nesting During Covid-19

Home-improvement stocks have been on the rise. As the pandemic keeps many Americans in their houses and apartments, more are interested in upgrading their spaces. 

 
Hedge Fund Marble Ridge to Close After Scathing Neiman Report

Marble Ridge Capital, a hedge-fund firm known for investing in distressed companies, is shutting down after a government inquiry found that founder Dan Kamensky tried to suppress bidding for a piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus. 

 
Pitney Bowes Is Unboxing E-Commerce Bonanza

Amid the excitement over Stamps.com, the market is starting to take notice of the greater potential of a century-old competitor usually associated with the U.S. Postal Service. 

 
Facebook Staff Demand Policy Changes on India Hate Speech

Facebook employees are pressing leadership to review the handling of hate speech in India, saying the company has tolerated toxic content by prominent political figures and failed to enforce policies evenhandedly. 

 
Deere Beats Profit, Sales Expectations in 3Q

Deere posted better-than-expected profit and sales figures as the company's agricultural-equipment division weathered the fiscal third quarter with a relatively small year-over-year sales decline. 

 
Uber and Lyft's Platform Premium Already Waned

Even before the global pandemic, Uber and Lyft shares were both generating largely disappointing returns since going public last year. 

 
ESG Insights - European Contact-Tracing Apps Stumble

The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts saw positive implications for BHP, Pinterest, utilities and retailers, while the outlook for contact-tracing developers was more negative.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.38% 3284.72 Delayed Quote.78.44%
BHP GROUP -0.93% 38.36 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
DEERE & COMPANY 4.40% 199.5 Delayed Quote.10.81%
FACEBOOK -0.74% 267.01 Delayed Quote.31.06%
LYFT, INC. -2.79% 28.93 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
PINTEREST, INC. -0.90% 34.19 Delayed Quote.85.09%
PITNEY BOWES INC. -1.01% 5.9 Delayed Quote.47.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.17% 74.745 Delayed Quote.18.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUS closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
RE
05:59pSupply chains, including trucking, are not subject to the temporary travel restrictions - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:59pFrom today u.s. government imposing further restrictions on non-essential travel at select ports of entry on u.s.-mexican border - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:34pU.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database
RE
05:28pTiktok to launch legal challenge to president donald trump's aug. 6 executive order as early as monday-source
RE
05:28pWhite House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
