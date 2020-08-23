Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/23/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Facebook's CEO Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Chinese internet companies posed a threat as he worked to fend off U.S. regulation of Facebook. 

 
Rio Tinto Cuts Executive Bonuses

Mining giant Rio Tinto will cut executive bonuses, including for its chief executive, following an internal review into the company's decision to blow up two rock shelters that were important to indigenous Australians. 

 
Fortescue Metals Unveils Record Profit, Raises Dividend

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore reported a net profit of US$4.74 billion for the 12 months through June and raised its dividend, as it shipped more iron ore than ever before as prices of the commodity headed toward a more than six-year high. 

 
China's Xpeng Plans to Raise Up to $1.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

Xpeng Inc. is planning to raise up to $1.1 billion via an initial public offering in the U.S., joining the list of Chinese technology companies looking to tap the American market. 

 
Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure

For several of Europe's ailing banks, coronavirus is fast-tracking plans for fundamental restructuring after years of poor performance. 

 
Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project

Shell spent billions of dollars developing a floating gas terminal five football fields long. The pandemic is posing a new problem: How to get workers safely back on site to start it back up. 

 
South African Wine Makers Bruised by Coronavirus Alcohol Bans

The nation's $1.5 billion wine industry, which employs about 290,000 people domestically, is reeling after a series of pandemic-induced shocks, including successive bans on the sale of alcohol totaling some 14 weeks. 

 
Mortgage Fee Aims to Bolster Fannie, Freddie Ahead of Possible Sale

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are taking advantage of the mortgage-refinancing boom to shore up their capital as they seek to return to private ownership. 

 
Lawsuit Claims U.S. WeChat Ban Is Unconstitutional

A users group that says it isn't affiliated with Tencent, the popular app's Chinese owner, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to block an executive order that would bar transactions with WeChat. 

 
David Pecker, CEO of National Enquirer's Parent, Steps Down

David Pecker is stepping down as chief executive of American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer, ending an era for the supermarket tabloid which played a key role in a campaign-finance scandal that sent Donald Trump's lawyer to jail and implicated the president himself.

