News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Facebook's CEO Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Chinese internet companies posed a threat as he worked to fend off U.S. regulation of Facebook. 

 
Apple Proposes Package to Settle South Korea Antitrust Case

Apple Inc.'s South Korea unit has proposed a $83.9 million package to settle a case regarding what local antitrust officials call its unfair business practices. 

 
Social Trading Apps Say They Want to Foster Responsible Investing

As more individual investors are trying their hands at stock trading, two new social networks are encouraging them, but with what they say is an emphasis on education and some restrictions. 

 
Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure

For several of Europe's ailing banks, coronavirus is fast-tracking plans for fundamental restructuring after years of poor performance. 

 
Rio Tinto Cuts Executive Bonuses

Mining giant Rio Tinto will cut executive bonuses, including for its chief executive, following an internal review into the company's decision to blow up two rock shelters that were important to indigenous Australians. 

 
Fortescue Metals Unveils Record Profit, Raises Dividend

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore reported a net profit of US$4.74 billion for the 12 months through June and raised its dividend, as it shipped more iron ore than ever before as prices of the commodity headed toward a more than six-year high. 

 
China's Xpeng Plans to Raise Up to $1.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

Xpeng Inc. is planning to raise up to $1.1 billion via an initial public offering in the U.S., joining the list of Chinese technology companies looking to tap the American market. 

 
Singapore's Consumer Prices Fall at Slower Pace in July

Singapore's consumer prices fell at a slower pace in July compared with June, mainly due to a smaller decline in the cost of private transport. 

 
Ant Group Reconstitutes Board Ahead of IPO; Adds Three Independent Directors

Ant Group has reconstituted its board of directors, adding five individuals and removing three others, as the Chinese financial-technology company moves closer to its initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai. 

 
Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project

Shell spent billions of dollars developing a floating gas terminal five football fields long. The pandemic is posing a new problem: How to get workers safely back on site to start it back up.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 5.15% 497.48 Delayed Quote.69.41%
FACEBOOK -0.74% 267.01 Delayed Quote.30.09%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 0.73% 17.99 End-of-day quote.68.29%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.44% 4799.5 Delayed Quote.4.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aSingapore's core inflation gauge hits lowest in over a decade
RE
05:33aEdcon administrators sign sale of Edgars to Durban's Retailability
RE
05:25aSingapore's core inflation gauge hits lowest in over a decade
RE
05:24aTaiwan tells Alibaba's local Taobao site to re-register or leave island
RE
05:22aVietnamese tech firm sues TikTok, alleging copyright infringement
RE
05:20aSterling slips vs euro after scant progress in Brexit talks
RE
05:19aTikTok to challenge Trump's executive order
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09aOil prices lift Russian rouble as chaos in Belarus intensifies; Lira down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

