News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Zoom Outage Prevents Users From Joining Video Meetings

Users of video-conferencing app Zoom reported problems with the service Monday morning, just as many students in the U.S. returned to school for virtual classes dependent on the technology. 

 
'Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary

The battle between Apple and the creator of "Fortnite" is fraying a nearly decadelong relationship, but it could also upend business at some makers of videogames, Hollywood productions and virtual-reality simulations. 

 
At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

The Trump administration's decision to reinstate tariffs on Canadian aluminum is a victory for one small U.S. company that out-lobbied competitors wary of imposing new barriers on a key trading partner. 

 
Facebook's CEO Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Chinese internet companies posed a threat as he worked to fend off U.S. regulation of Facebook. 

 
Ant Group Pushes Ahead With Listing Plans; Investors See Big IPO Gains

When Ant Group goes public later this year, the Chinese financial-technology behemoth will likely earn a stratospheric market valuation that would place it at the top of companies listing globally for the first time. 

 
Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure

For several of Europe's ailing banks, coronavirus is fast-tracking plans for fundamental restructuring after years of poor performance. 

 
This Green Giant Can Get Even Jollier

B&G Foods has been soaring as the coronavirus crisis juices its sales. There is plenty of room for further gains. 

 
Apple Proposes Package to Settle South Korea Antitrust Case

Apple Inc.'s South Korea unit has proposed a $83.9 million package to settle a case regarding what local antitrust officials call its unfair business practices. 

 
China's Auto Champion Geely Will Rev Up Portfolios

As China's car market grows for the first time in years, its top homegrown auto brand-planning to merge with Volvo Cars-stands to benefit. 

 
After Top-Up, Rémy Cointreau Is Vulnerable to Spills

Rémy Cointreau sailed through the 2009 financial crisis, but hopes that the French cognac maker will do the same in this slump might leave a hangover.

