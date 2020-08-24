TikTok Files Suit Challenging U.S. Ban

Chinese-owned TikTok sued the U.S. government in federal court, saying that it protects its users' data and challenging President Trump's executive order that would effectively ban the video-sharing app if it doesn't find an American buyer for its U.S. operations.

Zoom Restored After Outage Brings Down Virtual Meetings, Classrooms

Users of video-conferencing app Zoom reported problems with the service Monday morning. The company said on its website that it identified and resolved an issue that prevented users from starting and joining meetings.

Norway's Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

Norway's largest private money manager, Storebrand Asset Management, excluded and divested itself of more than two dozen listed companies under its new climate change policy, citing concerns with lobbying, coal and oil sands.

'Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary

The battle between Apple and the creator of "Fortnite" is prompting Microsoft to step in, and could upend business at some makers of videogames, Hollywood productions and virtual-reality simulations.

At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

The Trump administration's decision to reinstate tariffs on Canadian aluminum is a victory for one small U.S. company that out-lobbied competitors wary of imposing new barriers on a key trading partner.

Facebook's CEO Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Chinese internet companies posed a threat as he worked to fend off U.S. regulation of Facebook.

Ant Group Pushes Ahead With Listing Plans; Investors See Big IPO Gains

When Ant Group goes public later this year, the Chinese financial-technology behemoth will likely earn a stratospheric market valuation that would place it at the top of companies listing globally for the first time.

This Green Giant Can Get Even Jollier

B&G Foods has been soaring as the coronavirus crisis juices its sales. There is plenty of room for further gains.

Apple Proposes Package to Settle South Korea Antitrust Case

Apple Inc.'s South Korea unit has proposed a $83.9 million package to settle a case regarding what local antitrust officials call its unfair business practices.

China's Auto Champion Geely Will Rev Up Portfolios

As China's car market grows for the first time in years, its top homegrown auto brand-planning to merge with Volvo Cars-stands to benefit.