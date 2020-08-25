Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/25/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Arm Ltd. Halts Spinoff of Two Internet of Things Businesses to SoftBank

Mobile phone chip designer Arm Ltd. has called off a planned spinoff of two businesses to parent company SoftBank Group as the Japanese investment firm evaluates options for the semiconductor company it bought four years ago for $32 billion. 

 
TikTok Investors Press for a Sale to Oracle

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two top investors in TikTok's Chinese parent company, are vying to be part of a deal for the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app as it seeks to avoid a ban by the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the talks. 

 
Norway's Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

Norway's largest private money manager, Storebrand Asset Management, excluded and divested itself of more than two dozen listed companies under its new climate change policy, citing concerns with lobbying, coal and oil sands. 

 
Credit Suisse to Merge NAB Business in Streamlining Push

Credit Suisse said that it plans to merge the business of its subsidiary Neue Aargauer Bank with that of Credit Suisse, and establish a single brand in Canton Aargau, Switzerland. 

 
Zoom Restored After Outage Brings Down Virtual Meetings, Classrooms

Users of video-conferencing app Zoom reported problems with the service Monday morning. The company said on its website that it identified and resolved an issue that prevented users from starting and joining meetings. 

 
Qantas Could Cut Another 2,500 Jobs

Australia's biggest airline, Qantas Airways is reviewing whether to outsource ground handling operations amid a steep decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, potentially leading to another 2,500 job cuts. 

 
'Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary

The battle between Apple and the creator of "Fortnite" is prompting Microsoft to step in, and could upend business at some makers of videogames, Hollywood productions and virtual-reality simulations. 

 
At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

The Trump administration's decision to reinstate tariffs on Canadian aluminum is a victory for one small U.S. company that out-lobbied competitors wary of imposing new barriers on a key trading partner. 

 
This Green Giant Can Get Even Jollier

B&G Foods has been soaring as the coronavirus crisis juices its sales. There is plenty of room for further gains. 

 
After Top-Up, Rémy Cointreau Is Vulnerable to Spills

Rémy Cointreau sailed through the 2009 financial crisis, but hopes that the French cognac maker will do the same in this slump might leave a hangover.

