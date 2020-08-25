American Airlines to Cut 19,000 Jobs

American Airlines said it will shed 19,000 workers Oct. 1 as the airline prepares to downsize to cope with weak demand for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic that isn't expected to rebound for years.

Apple Can't Block 'Fortnite' Creator From Developer Tools, Judge Rules

A California federal judge granted the maker of "Fortnite" a partial reprieve in its battle against Apple.

Best Buy's Growth Is Crimped by Product Shortages

The electronics retailer's online sales surged in the latest quarter as consumers bought laptops, appliances and other items that help them work and cook from home, but executives said product shortages crimped the gains.

Fitbit Can't Race Past Google's Shadow

New smartwatches and fitness tracker come as Google buyout remains up in the air.

Facebook to Challenge Thailand's Order to Block Website Focused on Monarchy

Thai government ordered Facebook to block access to a popular group that scrutinized the royal family's role in politics, a politically sensitive subject in the country.

Ant Group's Filing for Big IPO Reveals Firm's Large Profits

The Chinese financial-technology giant controlled by Jack Ma released detailed financials for the first time as it gears up for what is likely to be a record-breaking IPO. The filing showed a highly profitable business with more than one billion annual active users on its Alipay app.

SBA Accused of Skirting Financial Disclosure Rule

A watchdog panel of government inspectors general is asking the Small Business Administration to provide full disclosure of borrowers who received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $25,000 and up.

Smith & Wesson Shuffles Finance Chiefs Amid Boom in Gun Sales

Smith & Wesson Brands' new finance chief faces the challenge of navigating the gun industry's booms and busts, as a recent surge in firearms demand calls for a ramp-up in production even as the company looks to stay lean.

Carlyle Buys Eight Solar Projects in Maine

Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market.

Riverside-Backed Ingredients Platform Bets Big With First Add-On

Parker Products, an ingredients manufacturer backed by midmarket private-equity firm Riverside Co., has bought fellow ingredients manufacturer Creative Foods Ingredients Inc. to expand and diversify its product offerings.