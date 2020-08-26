Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/26/2020 | 01:16am EDT
McDonald's Probe of Ex-CEO Investigates HR and Cover-Ups

McDonald's said its investigation into former CEO Steve Easterbrook's conduct is examining whether he covered up improprieties by other employees alongside allegations of potential misconduct within the human-resources department. 

 
Teva Pharmaceutical's U.S. Unit Indicted on Price-Fixing Charges

The U.S. business of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been indicted on charges the drugmaker fixed prices on generic drugs. 

 
Palantir Blasts Silicon Valley in Filing for Stock Listing

The software company co-founded by the billionaire investor Peter Thiel asserts that technology stalwarts are out of touch with U.S. society. 

 
Boston Biotech Meeting Spread Coronavirus to Slovakia, Australia

An international meeting of Biogen managers last February likely helped spread Covid-19 far beyond Massachusetts to thousands of people in other states and overseas, a new genetic analysis found. 

 
Salesforce Lifts Full-Year Revenue Outlook as Customers Work Online

Business-software provider Salesforce.com posted record quarterly sales and raised its full-year revenue guidance, showcasing the sustained appetite for cloud-computing services during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Toll Brothers Posts Lower 3Q Profit, Sales

Toll Brothers posted a lower profit in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hurt home sales due to shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions, though the company saw a rise in signed contracts. 

 
Exxon's Departure From Dow Highlights Market's Retreat From Energy Bets

The blue-chip index will include only one energy stock, Chevron, which will represent just 2.1% of the price-weighted index. 

 
J.Crew Wins Approval to Exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc. has won approval for its plan to emerge from bankruptcy with a deal cutting its debt and handing ownership to a group of its lenders led by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC. 

 
Valaris Wins OK to Protect $5 Billion in Potential Tax Breaks

The offshore drilling contractor, which recently filed for bankruptcy, received court permission to restrict the trading of its stock to protect more than $5 billion in possible tax breaks. 

 
GM Fills Truck Plant Vacancies With Salaried Workers, Angering Union

The car maker is taking the unusual step of tapping salaried employees to keep the lines running at a plant near St. Louis as the pandemic continues impact staffing. GM's move drew objections from union leaders.

