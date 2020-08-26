Moderna Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Signs of Working in Older Adults

Moderna said its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in people aged 56 years and older that were comparable to those seen in younger adults in a small study.

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as Hurricane Laura barreled toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

Biogen Stock Is a Big Risk Worth Taking

Possible FDA approval of a new Alzheimer's disease drug in 2021 should drive shares higher.

Vanguard Scales Back in Asia

The indexing giant plans to close its operations in Hong Kong and Japan, as it focuses on individual investors and mainland China.

Dick's Sporting Goods' Profit, E-commerce Sales Surge

With many gyms closed by the coronavirus pandemic, homebound Americans spent the summer buying new bicycles, golf clubs and treadmills-boosting sales at one of the few chains that sells them all, Dick's Sporting Goods.

Mattress Maker Casper Sleep Names New CFO as It Looks to Turn a Profit

The New York-based company, which is known for sending its mattresses to customers in a box, on Wednesday named Mike Monahan as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 31. Mr. Monahan is set to replace Casper's current interim finance chief Stuart Brown, who has been in the role since May.

Ford Rethinks the Office, Betting Work Will Be Partly Remote Longer-Term

With its white-collar employees working remotely at least until January because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford is taking advantage of its empty buildings to reconfigure the workplace.

Ant Group's $200 Billion Hill Could Soon Become Mountainous

Chinese financial-technology company Ant Group may sound small, but it could ride China's technology-investment wave to grow into a market behemoth.

U.S. Firms in China Say Trump's WeChat Ban Will Hit Them Where It Hurts

U.S. businesses in China are pushing back against a looming Trump administration ban on Tencent's WeChat app, with a report shedding light on just how vital the tool is to companies doing business in the world's second-largest economy.

Bain Capital's New Fund Terms Pass Muster in New Mexico

Bain Capital's latest flagship fund provides some fee flexibility to investors as well as recurring opportunities to claw back their capital, while lowering the threshold at which the firm can begin collecting profits.