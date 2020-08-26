Abbott's $5 Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Gets Emergency-Use Status From FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a $5 rapid-response Covid-19 antigen test that is roughly the size of a credit card.

Moderna Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Signs of Working in Older Adults

Moderna said its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in people aged 56 years and older that were comparable to those seen in younger adults in a small study.

Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts

Salesforce.com has started to notify some of its staff they could lose their jobs a day after the business-software provider reported record sales, sending its stock surging.

Facebook Says Apple's New iPhone Update Will Disrupt Online Advertising

Facebook says privacy changes that Apple has made to its newest operating system will cripple the social-media giant's ability to serve targeted ads to iPhone users while they use outside apps.

Dick's Sporting Goods Looks Surprisingly Fit

The retailer saw net sales jump 20%, with some credit going to executives' ability to react quickly to shifts in consumer demand.

Hotels Count on Road Trippers to Drive Visits

Though the pandemic has severely hurt the lodging industry overall, budget and midlevel hotels-the kind often found just off the highway-have taken a milder hit than many luxury hotels and resorts.

Palantir's Valley Shots Could Misfire

Software maker tries to set itself apart from Silicon Valley, but government contractors typically don't command a premium.

Small Biotech Stock CytoDyn Soars on 'Warp Speed' Comment

CytoDyn Inc. shares climbed after a former adviser said he thought the company would move forward with the federal Operation Warp Speed program, but the company isn't currently being considered for the program

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

Biogen Stock Is a Big Risk Worth Taking

Possible FDA approval of a new Alzheimer's disease drug in 2021 should drive shares higher.