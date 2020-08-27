Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/27/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Abbott's $5 Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Gets Emergency-Use Status From FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a $5 rapid-response Covid-19 antigen test that is roughly the size of a credit card. 

 
Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings Near Merger Deal

An agreement to combine two of the largest suppliers of residential building materials could be announced Thursday, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
China's Xpeng to Raise $1.5 Billion From U.S. Listing

Xpeng will now raise $1.5 billion through an initial public offering in the U.S., more than initially planned, to meet high demand for the electric car maker's stock, people familiar with the deal said Thursday. 

 
Salesforce Notifies Some Staff of Job Cuts

Salesforce.com has started to notify some of its staff they could lose their jobs a day after the business-software provider reported record sales, sending its stock surging. 

 
Facebook Says Apple's New iPhone Update Will Disrupt Online Advertising

Facebook says privacy changes that Apple has made to its newest operating system will cripple the social-media giant's ability to serve targeted ads to iPhone users while they use outside apps. 

 
Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Taps New Finance Chief

The Beijing-based company hired Alain Lam, an investment banker, as it looks to grow its profit margins. 

 
Moderna Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Signs of Working in Older Adults

Moderna said its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in people aged 56 years and older that were comparable to those seen in younger adults in a small study. 

 
Dick's Sporting Goods Looks Surprisingly Fit

The retailer saw net sales jump 20%, with some credit going to executives' ability to react quickly to shifts in consumer demand. 

 
Hotels Count on Road Trippers to Drive Visits

Though the pandemic has severely hurt the lodging industry overall, budget and midlevel hotels-the kind often found just off the highway-have taken a milder hit than many luxury hotels and resorts. 

 
Palantir's Valley Shots Could Misfire

Software maker tries to set itself apart from Silicon Valley, but government contractors typically don't command a premium.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 0.70% 103.19 Delayed Quote.18.80%
APPLE INC. 1.36% 506.09 Delayed Quote.70.03%
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. -0.46% 32.22 Delayed Quote.12.30%
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. -0.43% 27.91 Delayed Quote.9.84%
FACEBOOK 8.22% 303.91 Delayed Quote.48.07%
FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.84% 66.2 End-of-day quote.61.27%
MODERNA, INC. 6.42% 70.5 Delayed Quote.260.43%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 5.74% 19.16 End-of-day quote.77.74%
