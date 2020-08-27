Trump to Announce Deal With Abbott Laboratories for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

President Trump is expected to announce a $750 million deal to buy 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories, a move that would substantially expand the nation's capacity for rapid testing.

Discounters Draw In Consumers Amid Economic Weakness

Dollar General and Dollar Tree discount retailers reported stronger demand in their latest fiscal quarters and said they are preparing to serve shoppers with deals during a period of economic weakness.

Walmart Joins Microsoft's Pursuit of TikTok

The world's biggest retailer by revenue is teaming up with Microsoft to bid for TikTok's U.S. operations, throwing a curveball into the chase for the popular short video-sharing app.

Amazon Rolls Out Halo, a Wellness Tracker That It Says Can Also Sense Moods

Amazon.com unveiled Amazon Halo, a health and wellness tracker that the company said also tracks its users' emotions, in its latest foray into wearable products.

WPP Shares Climb as It Says the Worst of the Crisis Is Likely Over

The advertising holding company reported a 15% drop in comparable revenue for the second quarter, a period it said wasn't as punishing as its worst projections, and restarted its dividend

Bain-Led Group to List Japanese Chip Maker Valued at $20 Billion

A Japanese memory-chip maker owned by a Bain Capital-led consortium said it planned to list its shares on Oct. 6 and estimated its value at $20 billion, making it one of the year's largest initial public offerings.

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae Extend Foreclosure Sales, Evictions

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have extended their nationwide suspension of foreclosures and evictions on mortgages and real estate owned or guaranteed by the companies through Dec. 31, 2020.

Wix Could Light Up Again With Payments

Wix.com helps small businesses get online, and it's also increasingly helping them with payments. That puts it right in Wall Street's happy place.

Jack Ma's Ant Remains in Regulators' Crosshairs Ahead of Giant IPO

Ant Group, the startup controlled by Jack Ma that is gearing up for a two-part initial public offering, wants potential investors to see it as a technology company-but it remains in focus with China's financial regulators.

Abbott's $5 Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Gets Emergency-Use Status From FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to Abbott Laboratories for a $5 rapid-response Covid-19 antigen test that is roughly the size of a credit card.