Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Walmart Joins With Microsoft in Race to Purchase TikTok

The world's biggest retailer by revenue is teaming up with Microsoft to bid for TikTok's U.S. operations, which have an asking price of about $30 billion. 

 
Neiman Marcus Sues Marble Ridge Over Alleged Bid Rigging

The department-store chain is seeking more than $60 million in damages from the hedge fund in a lawsuit involving online business MyTheresa. 

 
Volkswagen CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

German car maker Volkswagen plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March. 

 
Publishers Brace for Impact From Apple's New Privacy Controls

Media outlets are worried a planned change in Apple's operating system will hurt ad sales at a critical moment for the industry. 

 
Clothing Retailers Go Casual as Consumers Spurn Dressy Clothes

Americans' newfound love for sweatpants has apparel retailers racing to get casual, as they try to kick-start sales decimated by coronavirus-related store closures. 

 
Hertz Seeking Up to $1.5 Billion In Bankruptcy Financing

Hertz this week reached out to existing creditors, as well as potential outside investors, for a debtor-in-possession loan sized at $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint. 

 
Tencent Makes $1.5 Billion Offer for Leyou Technologies

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings has offered to buy Leyou Technologies in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at up to $1.5 billion. 

 
Bayer's Roundup Settlement Talks Hit New Setback

The German chemical and pharmaceutical giant's $10.9 billion settlement to resolve lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller is stalling, plaintiffs' attorneys said in court. 

 
U.S. Announces Deal With Abbott Laboratories for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

The Trump administration unveiled a $750 million deal to buy 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories, a move that would substantially expand the nation's capacity for rapid testing.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aWhat's next after Japan PM Abe quits? Potential successors?
RE
03:34aTaiwan president says plans to open up taiwan market to more u.s. beef and pork
RE
03:33aEUROPEAN UNION : Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures against ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them
PU
03:32aAbenomics fails to deliver as Japan braces for Abe resignation
RE
03:31a'It is now safe to return to work' - Grant Shapps
RE
03:31aSteinhoff nine-months sales fall 6% as COVID-19 restrictions hit
RE
03:29aChina foreign ministry, on china suspending beef imports from australian firm, says it has nothing to do with china -australia relations
RE
03:23aCorrection to Chinese Economy Article on Aug. 24
DJ
03:21aSingapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes
RE
03:20aNEWSMAKER-Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
2NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Norwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs
4APPLE INC. : U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge
5ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Store fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group