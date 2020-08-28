Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/28/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Tesla Bulls Bet Big Ahead of Stock Split

A dizzying rally in the auto maker's shares has unleashed a burst of options activity tied to the stock jumping even higher. 

 
SoftBank to Sell Part of Stake in Mobile Unit

SoftBank Group will reduce its stake in SoftBank Corp. to 40% from 62% with the sale of part of its stake in the mobile unit, which could raise just under $14 billion. 

 
U.S. Announces Deal With Abbott Laboratories for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

The Trump administration unveiled a $750 million deal to buy 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories, a move that would substantially expand the nation's capacity for rapid testing. 

 
Will Chanel Buy in a Tough Neighborhood?

The appeal of owning a luxury store on one of the world's most expensive shopping streets during a pandemic is about to be tested. 

 
Neiman Marcus Sues Marble Ridge Over Alleged Bid Rigging

The department-store chain is seeking more than $60 million in damages from the hedge fund in a lawsuit involving online business MyTheresa. 

 
Volkswagen CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

German car maker Volkswagen plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March. 

 
Publishers Brace for Impact From Apple's New Privacy Controls

Media outlets are worried a planned change in Apple's operating system will hurt ad sales at a critical moment for the industry. 

 
Clothing Retailers Go Casual as Consumers Spurn Dressy Clothes

Americans' newfound love for sweatpants has apparel retailers racing to get casual, as they try to kick-start sales decimated by coronavirus-related store closures. 

 
Hertz Seeking Up to $1.5 Billion In Bankruptcy Financing

Hertz this week reached out to existing creditors, as well as potential outside investors, for a debtor-in-possession loan sized at $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint.

