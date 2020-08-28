Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/28/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
With His TikTok Pursuit, Walmart CEO Seeks to Revamp Retailer Again

Doug McMillon has worked to remake Walmart since becoming its chief executive six years ago. His latest joint bid for TikTok's U.S. operations would be the farthest departure from the retail giant's roots, trying to turn the social-media app into a Walmart storefront. 

 
MGM Resorts Lays Off 18,000 Workers

MGM Resorts International is laying off 18,000 furloughed workers in the U.S. as a global travel slowdown impedes the casino industry's recovery from the ongoing pandemic. 

 
Herbalife Nutrition Agrees to Pay $123 Million to Settle China Bribery Allegations

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on Friday agreed in court to settle charges that it provided corrupt payments to government officials in China and falsified its books and records. 

 
Car Makers Lost $250 Billion in Sales to Pandemic

The auto sector was one of the hardest hit but manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford are hoping for a coming boost from pent-up demand. 

 
Coca-Cola Plans Layoffs, Offers Buyouts to U.S. Staff

Beverage giant is offering initial voluntary-separation packages to about 4,000 employees in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada. 

 
SoftBank to Sell $14 Billion Stake in Telecom Unit

Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group said it would sell a $14 billion chunk of its Japanese mobile unit, adding to a string of asset sales aimed at bolstering the company's debt-laden balance sheet. 

 
Bet on Papa John's Shaq-Assisted Rebound

Papa John's comparable sales were up 24% year over year in North America and 23% overseas in the four weeks through Aug. 23. 

 
Norwegian Air Is at the Mercy of the Elements

The trans-Atlantic highflier said it would need more cash for the beginning of next year, but cannot easily sell its planes. 

 
Old Navy and Athleta Save Gap, Again

Gap has managed to almost double its e-commerce revenue. What hasn't changed is the lagging performance at its namesake brand and Banana Republic. 

 
Cruise Ships Cautiously Resume Sailing in Europe After Deadly Outbreaks

Ships are sailing below capacity and there are no buffets. To minimize the risk of infections, some operators say all passengers must be tested before boarding.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. -0.46% 49.39 Delayed Quote.4.22%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 5.41% 23.91 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.34% 6397 End-of-day quote.34.50%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.81% 6210 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.43% 139.52 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
WALMART INC. 2.74% 140.38 Delayed Quote.14.97%
