Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Bankrupt Hertz Sets Up Another Round of Executive Bonuses

The car-rental company wants to hand out a further $14.6 million in bonuses to executives, months after it shelled out $16.2 million in extra pay meant to keep executives from leaving as Covid-19 upended the travel industry. 

 
AT&T Exploring a Deal for DirecTV

AT&T is taking a fresh look at its DirecTV business, according to people familiar with the matter, exploring a deal for a satellite-TV service wounded by cord-cutting. 

 
With His TikTok Pursuit, Walmart CEO Seeks to Revamp Retailer Again

Doug McMillon has worked to remake Walmart since becoming its chief executive six years ago. His latest joint bid for TikTok's U.S. operations would be the farthest departure from the retail giant's roots, trying to turn the social-media app into a Walmart storefront. 

 
MGM Resorts Lays Off 18,000 Workers

MGM Resorts International is laying off 18,000 furloughed workers in the U.S. as a global travel slowdown impedes the casino industry's recovery from the ongoing pandemic. 

 
Herbalife Nutrition Agrees to Pay $123 Million to Settle China Bribery Allegations

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on Friday agreed to pay $123 million to settle charges that it provided corrupt payments to government officials in China and falsified its books and records. 

 
Car Makers Lost $250 Billion in Sales to Pandemic

The auto sector was one of the hardest hit but manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford are hoping for a coming boost from pent-up demand. 

 
Coca-Cola Plans Layoffs, Offers Buyouts to U.S. Staff

Beverage giant is offering initial voluntary-separation packages to about 4,000 employees in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada. 

 
SoftBank to Sell $14 Billion Stake in Telecom Unit

Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group said it would sell a $14 billion chunk of its Japanese mobile unit, adding to a string of asset sales aimed at bolstering the company's debt-laden balance sheet. 

 
Bet on Papa John's Shaq-Assisted Rebound

Papa John's comparable sales were up 24% year over year in North America and 23% overseas in the four weeks through Aug. 23. 

 
Norwegian Air Is at the Mercy of the Elements

The trans-Atlantic highflier said it would need more cash for the beginning of next year, but cannot easily sell its planes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pTrump Administration Begins Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Set to Start Sept. 1
DJ
05:33pChile will not let striking truckers block main highways -president
RE
05:28pU.S. regulator backs Energy Transfer in Chesapeake pipeline dispute -court filing
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:14pTech Up As Workday, HP, Dell Gain On Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:11pConsumer Cos Up After Increase In July Consumer Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group