TikTok Deal Talks Are Slowed Over New China Rules

Plans to quickly complete a deal between the Chinese parent company of TikTok and suitors for the app's U.S. operations have been thrown off track as the parties huddled this weekend to weigh new Chinese restrictions that appear designed to affect a potential sale.

Former HR Chief a Focus of McDonald's Investigation

David Fairhurst, McDonald's former head of human resources, is emerging as a focus of the company's investigation into possible impropriety under former CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake in Five Japanese Trading Companies

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought stakes of slightly more than 5% in five major Japanese trading companies.

Tech Startup, Trying to Be Amazon for Farms, Runs Into Ag Giants

Farmers Business Network wants to revolutionize e-commerce for farming supplies. It has hit headwinds from established manufacturers and retailers.

Facebook Executive Supported India's Modi, Disparaged Opposition in Internal Messages

A Facebook executive in India made internal postings supporting the now ruling Hindu nationalist party and disparaging its main rival, which some staff saw as conflicting with the company's neutrality pledge.

United Ends Domestic Change Fees

United Airlines said it is permanently ending flight change fees for most domestic tickets, the latest effort to boost demand in an air-travel industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Activision Does its Duty

Activision Blizzard's new "Black Ops Cold War" will make the traditional launch window-and bump up the price.

KKR Nearing Deal to Sell Epicor

The back-office software company would fetch roughly $4.7 billion, including debt, from a group led by private-equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

BlackRock Gets Go-Ahead for a Mutual-Fund Business in China

BlackRock got approval from regulators to start a mutual-fund business in China, a milestone for an investment firm with fierce ambitions in the world's second-largest economy.

CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-Up at Chinese-Owned Broker

CLSA Chief Executive Rick Gould is leaving the Hong Kong brokerage after less than a year and a half in that role, in the latest senior departure from the firm owned by China's Citic Securities.