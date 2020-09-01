Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Facebook Says It Will Bar News Sharing in Australia if Proposed Payment Rules Become Law

Facebook has threatened to stop allowing Australians to share news on its site and on Instagram if lawmakers allow media companies to demand payment from digital platforms. 

 
Amazon Gets U.S. Approval for Drone Fleet, a Package-Delivery Milestone

The company said it will begin limited tests of package deliveries to customers in the U.S., although a number of key steps remain before widespread use of the technology will be allowed. 

 
KKR Buys Stake in Telecom Italia Broadband Project

KKR said it's paying EUR1.8 billion for a 37.5% stake in a new joint venture, majority-owned by Telecom Italia, to create a national ultrafast broadband network. 

 
Walmart Tries Again to Find Its Answer to Amazon Prime

Walmart is trying again to build a membership program that can rival Amazon Prime, the Amazon.com service with more than 150 million members. 

 
Facebook Joins With Researchers to Study Its Influence on Elections

The social-media giant unveiled a partnership to give independent researchers new data to examine how U.S. Facebook and Instagram users engage on the platforms ahead of November's vote. 

 
American, Delta End Most Domestic Change Fees

American and Delta joined United in removing change fees on most domestic flights, as the levies emerged as a competitive battleground among airlines. 

 
Anthem-Cigna Fight Over Failed Merger Ends in a Draw

The insurance giants won't have to pay damages to one another over their failed $48 billion merger deal, a Delaware judge decided, potentially resolving a bitter, yearslong legal battle. 

 
Apple, Tesla Shares Keep Rising After Stock Splits

Apple and Tesla shares rose to new heights after their stock splits took effect, extending their meteoric rallies this year. 

 
Zoom Boosts Outlook as Sales Surge in Shift to Remote Work

Zoom raised its full-year outlook for a second time during the pandemic, cementing its position as one of the biggest corporate winners from the shift to working from home and remote schooling. 

 
J.C. Penney Pitches Chapter 11 Sale to Lenders as Other Bidders Balk

The retailer is flirting with collapse, eager for lenders to agree to buy its assets out of bankruptcy after talks broke down with potential bidders including landlords.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTHEM, INC. 1.53% 281.52 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
APPLE INC. 3.39% 129.04 Delayed Quote.75.77%
FACEBOOK -0.16% 293.2 Delayed Quote.42.85%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.55% 35.82 Delayed Quote.22.80%
TESLA, INC. 12.57% 498.32 Delayed Quote.495.61%
WALMART INC. -1.03% 138.85 Delayed Quote.16.84%
