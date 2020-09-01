Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Facebook Threatens to Bar News Sharing in Australia if Proposed Payment Rules Become Law

Facebook has threatened to stop allowing Australians to share news on its site and on Instagram if lawmakers allow media companies to demand payment from digital platforms. 

 
KKR Buys Stake in Telecom Italia Broadband Project

KKR said it's paying EUR1.8 billion for a 37.5% stake in a new joint venture, majority-owned by Telecom Italia, to create a national ultrafast broadband network. 

 
Walmart Tries Again to Find Its Answer to Amazon Prime

Walmart is trying again to build a membership program that can rival Amazon Prime, the Amazon.com service with more than 150 million members. 

 
ArchiMed to Take Majority Stake in Medical-Device Testing Company Namsa

ArchiMed prevailed in a sales process for the business, also known as North American Science Associates Inc., over three other private-equity firms with a bid of just over $350 million, a person familiar with the sales process said. 

 
American, Delta End Most Domestic Change Fees

American and Delta joined United in removing change fees on most domestic flights, as the levies emerged as a competitive battleground among airlines. 

 
Zoom Boosts Outlook as Sales Surge in Shift to Remote Work

Zoom raised its full-year outlook for a second time during the pandemic, cementing its position as one of the biggest corporate winners from the shift to working from home and remote schooling. 

 
Amazon Gets U.S. Approval for Drone Fleet, a Package-Delivery Milestone

The company said it will begin limited tests of package deliveries to customers in the U.S., although a number of key steps remain before widespread use of the technology will be allowed. 

 
Facebook Joins With Researchers to Study Its Influence on Elections

The social-media giant unveiled a partnership to give independent researchers new data to examine how U.S. Facebook and Instagram users engage on the platforms ahead of November's vote. 

 
Anthem-Cigna Fight Over Failed Merger Ends in a Draw

The insurance giants won't have to pay damages to one another over their failed $48 billion merger deal, a Delaware judge decided, potentially resolving a bitter, yearslong legal battle. 

 
Apple, Tesla Shares Keep Rising After Stock Splits

Apple and Tesla shares rose to new heights after their stock splits took effect, extending their meteoric rallies this year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTHEM, INC. 1.53% 281.52 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
APPLE INC. 3.39% 129.04 Delayed Quote.75.77%
FACEBOOK -0.16% 293.2 Delayed Quote.42.85%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.55% 35.82 Delayed Quote.22.80%
TESLA, INC. 12.57% 498.32 Delayed Quote.495.61%
WALMART INC. -1.03% 138.85 Delayed Quote.16.84%
