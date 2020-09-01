Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
'Tenet' Suspense Builds for Theater Chains

Moviegoers don't seem inclined to go see just anything. For theater operators, the question remains on whether they will go see the right thing. 

 
German Parliament to Investigate Wirecard Scandal

The probe into the government's failure to uncover the accounting fraud at the German payments group is a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration ahead of next year's general election. 

 
Zoom Shares Jump After Company Reports Surging Demand

The video-technology company raised its financial forecast, powered by companies with employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Women's Apparel Retailer J.Jill Avoids Bankruptcy-for Now

J.Jill has again bought more time for talks with lenders as the women's clothing retailer faces the possibility of filing for bankruptcy after its liquidity and turnaround efforts were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
AT&T Explores Potential Sale of Xandr Digital Ad Unit

The telecom giant had hoped to use its scale and AppNexus deal to build up an advertising business. 

 
Tesla to Sell Up to $5 Billion in Stock

The electric-vehicle maker's return to capital markets follows a 5-for-1 stock split that extended its share-price rally this year. The planned fundraising represents roughly 1% of Tesla's market capitalization. 

 
Frontier Communications Hires Ex-Verizon Executive

Frontier Communications Corp. named John Stratton as its executive chairman, tapping a longtime telecom operator to lead the internet provider out of bankruptcy. 

 
Black Ex-Franchise Owners Sue McDonald's Alleging Discrimination

Several dozen former McDonald's franchisees sued the burger giant, alleging it unfairly treated Black owners by selling them subpar stores and failing to support their businesses. 

 
Facebook Threatens to Bar News Sharing in Australia if Proposed Payment Rules Become Law

Facebook has threatened to stop allowing Australians to share news on its site and on Instagram if lawmakers allow media companies to demand payment from digital platforms. 

 
Local TV Stations Team Up to Launch Streaming Service

A new streaming service featuring more than 200 TV stations launched, part of an effort by local-TV groups to make their content more broadly available and generate additional advertising revenue.

04:00pMsci all country world index hits intraday record
RE
03:57pNIH Says Convalescent Plasma Shouldn't Be Considered Standard Of Care For Treatment Of Patients With COVID-19
RE
03:56pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:53pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:46pU.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks
RE
03:40pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Victims of Hurricane Laura
PU
03:35pCanadian dollar pulls back from eight-month high as greenback rallies
RE
03:33pU.S. manufacturing activity strongest in nearly two years in August
RE
03:30pThousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, U.S. House panel finds
RE
03:30pMNUCHIN : Treasury to disclose details on eviction moratorium for U.S. renters
RE
