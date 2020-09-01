Log in
09/01/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
TikTok Deal Talks Hit a Snag Over App's Algorithms

Deal talks for TikTok's U.S. operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the app's core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Intel CIO Says AI Playing a Growing Role in Chipmaker's Operations

Intel Corp. Chief Information Officer Archana Deskus says artificial intelligence has become more critical to the semiconductor maker during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
'Tenet' Suspense Builds for Theater Chains

Moviegoers don't seem inclined to go see just anything. For theater operators, the question remains on whether they will go see the right thing. 

 
Bankrupt Intelsat Buys Gogo In-Flight Wi-Fi Business

Satellite operator Intelsat continues to expand despite filing for bankruptcy earlier this year to address billions of dollars in debt, agreeing to purchase Gogo's in-flight broadband business for $400 million. 

 
German Parliament to Investigate Wirecard Scandal

The probe into the government's failure to uncover the accounting fraud at the German payments group is a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration ahead of next year's general election. 

 
Zoom Shares Jump After Company Reports Surging Demand

The video-technology company raised its financial forecast, powered by companies with employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wells Fargo Will Close Most of Its Corporate-History Museums

The bank will shut down 11 of its 12 museums about its corporate history, keeping the museum in its headquarters city of San Francisco. 

 
Women's Apparel Retailer J.Jill Avoids Bankruptcy-for Now

J.Jill has again bought more time for talks with lenders as the women's clothing retailer faces the possibility of filing for bankruptcy after its liquidity and turnaround efforts were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
AT&T Explores Potential Sale of Xandr Digital Ad Unit

The telecom giant had hoped to use its scale and AppNexus deal to build up an advertising business. 

 
Tesla to Sell Up to $5 Billion in Stock

The electric-vehicle maker's return to capital markets follows a 5-for-1 stock split that extended its share-price rally this year. The planned fundraising represents roughly 1% of Tesla's market capitalization.

