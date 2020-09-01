Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Facebook Pulls Accounts Tied to Russia's Internet Research Agency

The social-media giant said it removed recently created accounts and pages linked to a Russian group that U.S. authorities have accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election. 

 
TikTok Deal Talks Hit a Snag Over App's Algorithms

Deal talks for TikTok's U.S. operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the app's core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Intel CIO Says AI Playing a Growing Role in Chipmaker's Operations

Intel Corp. Chief Information Officer Archana Deskus says artificial intelligence has become more critical to the semiconductor maker during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Patreon Tops $1 Billion Valuation as Pandemic Brings Surge in Creators

Membership platform Patreon, which enables musicians and other creators to connect with fans, has raised $90 million from investors, bringing its value to more than $1 billion, company officials said. 

 
Bankrupt Intelsat Buys Gogo In-Flight Wi-Fi Business

Satellite operator Intelsat continues to expand despite filing for bankruptcy earlier this year to address billions of dollars in debt, agreeing to purchase Gogo's in-flight broadband business for $400 million. 

 
German Parliament to Investigate Wirecard Scandal

The probe into the government's failure to uncover the accounting fraud at the German payments group is a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration ahead of next year's general election. 

 
Zoom Shares Jump After Company Reports Surging Demand

The video-technology company raised its financial forecast, powered by companies with employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wells Fargo Will Close Most of Its Corporate-History Museums

The bank will shut down 11 of its 12 museums about its corporate history, keeping the museum in its headquarters city of San Francisco. 

 
Women's Apparel Retailer J.Jill Avoids Bankruptcy-for Now

J.Jill has again bought more time for talks with lenders as the women's clothing retailer faces the possibility of filing for bankruptcy after its liquidity and turnaround efforts were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
'Tenet' Suspense Builds for Theater Chains

Moviegoers don't seem inclined to go see just anything. For theater operators, the question remains on whether they will go see the right thing.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.76% 295.44 Delayed Quote.43.94%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.31% 50.79 Delayed Quote.-14.87%
INTELSAT S.A. 6.70% 0.5975 Delayed Quote.-91.50%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.41% 24.05 Delayed Quote.-55.30%
WIRECARD AG 15.81% 0.718 Real-time Quote.-99.33%
