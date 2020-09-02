Cable, Satellite Operators Place New Bets on 5G Airwaves

Cable-TV newcomers joined Verizon and Dish among the top bidders in the Federal Communications Commission's latest auction of licenses in a band considered useful for ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, transmissions.

United Plans to Cut More Than 16,000 Staff

The airline plans to cut 16,370 staff as part of efforts to halve its domestic workforce amid a pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. The cuts are short of the 36,000 potential job losses it warned were possible in July.

Ford Looks to Trim 1,400 Through U.S. Buyouts

Ford Motor is offering buyouts to salaried employees in the U.S., a move that comes as the car maker works to rebound from coronavirus-related factory closures earlier in the year and prepares for new executive leadership.

Saudi Aramco Slows Diversification Plans Amid Industry Downturn

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant is reviewing plans to expand at home and abroad in the face of sharply lower oil prices and a heavy dividend burden.

Tesla's Largest Outside Shareholder Cuts Stake

Baillie Gifford, the Scottish investment house that is Tesla's second-largest shareholder after Elon Musk, has pared its holdings in the electric-car maker, the latest ripple effect of the company's soaring market value.

Macy's Posts $431 Million Loss as Stores Continue Recovery

The retailer reported $3.6 billion in sales for the latest quarter, as it recovers from temporary store closures spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Jordan Takes Stake in DraftKings, Joins as Adviser

The online-betting company said Michael Jordan agreed to take an equity interest in exchange for providing guidance and strategic advice to the board. Shares of DraftKings jump.

Pernod Ricard Needs a Return to More Convivial Times

Pernod Ricard, which distills Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka as well as its namesake French aperitif brands, on Wednesday reported a 12% decline in recurring profits for its financial year through June 30.

Credit Suisse Faces Enforcement Proceedings Over Spying Scandal

Switzerland's financial regulator said it had started enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse over the physical surveillance of two bank executives last year.

TikTok Deal Talks Hit a Snag Over App's Algorithms

Deal talks for TikTok's U.S. operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the app's core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.