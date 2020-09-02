Robinhood Faces SEC Probe for Not Disclosing Deals With High-Speed Traders

The company faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said.

Ernst & Young Loses Two German Clients Amid Wirecard Scandal

Commerzbank and DWS chose to drop the accounting firm's German affiliate. Both would face conflicts of interest if they decided to sue EY for any role it played in auditing Wirecard, while also being audited by it.

Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $17 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

TV Advertising in Flux as Pandemic Roils Fall Season

Advertisers are pressing TV networks for unprecedented flexibility to back out of spending commitments given a lack of new entertainment and potential pitfalls for the NFL season.

Cable, Satellite Operators Place New Bets on 5G Airwaves

Cable-TV newcomers joined Verizon and Dish among the top bidders in the Federal Communications Commission's latest auction of licenses in a band considered useful for ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, transmissions.

United Plans to Cut More Than 16,000 Staff

The airline plans to cut 16,370 staff as part of efforts to halve its domestic workforce amid a pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. The cuts are short of the 36,000 potential job losses it warned were possible in July.

Ford Looks to Trim 1,400 Through U.S. Buyouts

Ford Motor is offering buyouts to salaried employees in the U.S., a move that comes as the car maker works to rebound from coronavirus-related factory closures earlier in the year and prepares for new executive leadership.

Saudi Aramco Slows Diversification Plans Amid Industry Downturn

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant is reviewing plans to expand at home and abroad in the face of sharply lower oil prices and a heavy dividend burden.

Tesla's Largest Outside Shareholder Cuts Stake

Baillie Gifford, the Scottish investment house that is Tesla's second-largest shareholder after Elon Musk, has pared its holdings in the electric-car maker, the latest ripple effect of the company's soaring market value.

Macy's Posts $431 Million Loss as Stores Continue Recovery

The retailer reported $3.6 billion in sales for the latest quarter, as it recovers from temporary store closures spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.