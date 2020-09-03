Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Juul to Cut More Jobs, Explore Exiting Europe and Asia

The e-cigarette maker is planning fresh layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia, potentially pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking its footprint to core markets like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. 

 
Facebook, Under Pressure in India, Bans Politician for Hate Speech

Facebook banned a politician from India's ruling party for violating its policies against hate speech, amid a growing political storm over its handling of extremist content on its platform. 

 
Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $18 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Robinhood Faces SEC Probe for Not Disclosing Deals With High-Speed Traders

The company faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Ernst & Young Loses Two German Clients Amid Wirecard Scandal

Commerzbank and DWS chose to drop the accounting firm's German affiliate. Both would face conflicts of interest if they decided to sue EY for any role it played in auditing Wirecard, while also being audited by it. 

 
Advertisers Look for Ways Out as Coronavirus Roils Fall TV Season

Ad buyers are pressing TV networks for unprecedented flexibility to back out of spending commitments given a lack of new entertainment and potential pitfalls for the NFL season. 

 
Cable, Satellite Operators Place New Bets on 5G Airwaves

Cable-TV newcomers joined Verizon and Dish among the top bidders in the Federal Communications Commission's latest auction of licenses in a band considered useful for ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, transmissions. 

 
Business and Personal Bankruptcy Filings in the U.S. Slowed in August

The pace of business bankruptcy filings in the U.S. slowed significantly in August from previous months, though chapter 11 filings were up from last year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to roil the economy. 

 
United Plans to Cut More Than 16,000 Staff

The airline plans to cut 16,370 staff as part of efforts to halve its domestic workforce amid a pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. The cuts are short of the 36,000 potential job losses it warned were possible in July. 

 
Hilton Hotel in Times Square Is Set to Close

The Hilton Times Square is set to become one of the most prominent Manhattan hotels to shut down on a long-term basis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.23% 4.856 Real-time Quote.-13.98%
FACEBOOK 2.39% 302.5 Delayed Quote.47.38%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.38% 54.46 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2.32% 60.53 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
WIRECARD AG 7.50% 1.325 Real-time Quote.-98.83%
