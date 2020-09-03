Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Campbell Sees Demand Tempering in Coming Quarters

The maker of soups, Kettle potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and other items reported sales grew to $2.11 billion for its quarter that ended Aug. 2. 

 
Facebook to Limit Political Ads Week Before Election

Facebook will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November and seek to flag premature claims of victory by candidates, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Puts a Bigger Spotlight on Jeep

The auto maker is asking dealers to build stand-alone showrooms and rolling out larger, more expensive models to appeal to luxury-minded buyers, including with a modern-day Grand Wagoneer. 

 
Juul to Cut More Jobs, Explore Exiting Europe and Asia

The e-cigarette maker is planning fresh layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia, potentially pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking its footprint to core markets like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. 

 
Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises. 

 
Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $18 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Robinhood Faces SEC Probe for Not Disclosing Deals With High-Speed Traders

The company faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Ernst & Young Loses Two German Clients Amid Wirecard Scandal

Commerzbank and DWS chose to drop the accounting firm's German affiliate. Both would face conflicts of interest if they decided to sue EY for any role it played in auditing Wirecard, while also being audited by it. 

 
Advertisers Look for Ways Out as Coronavirus Roils Fall TV Season

Ad buyers are pressing TV networks for unprecedented flexibility to back out of spending commitments given a lack of new entertainment and potential pitfalls for the NFL season. 

 
Cable, Satellite Operators Place New Bets on 5G Airwaves

Cable-TV newcomers joined Verizon and Dish among the top bidders in the Federal Communications Commission's latest auction of licenses in a band considered useful for ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, transmissions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.48% 4.723 Real-time Quote.-13.98%
FACEBOOK -5.53% 285.846 Delayed Quote.47.38%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.12% 52.79 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.29% 60.735 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
WIRECARD AG -15.50% 1.0612 Real-time Quote.-98.83%
11:40aSouth Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts on Friday
RE
11:39aNasdaq falls 5% in tech-fueled selloff
RE
11:36aBritish commercial property exchange eyes first five listings this year
RE
11:28aGlobal stocks fall on tech weakness, dollar gains
RE
11:20aDollar holds gains, shrugging off drop in jobless claims
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:58aUP, DOWN AND SIDEWAYS : a voter's guide to U.S. economic data
RE
10:47aU.S. Trade Gap Widened in July -- Update
DJ
