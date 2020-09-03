Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
GM, Honda Deepen Ties, Plan Joint Vehicle Development

The longtime rivals would cooperate on car components and purchasing parts in a North American alliance aimed at cost savings and managing the heavy investments needed to stay competitive. 

 
Campbell Expects Tempered Demand in Months Ahead

The maker of soups, Kettle potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and other items reported sales grew to $2.11 billion for its quarter that ended Aug. 2. 

 
Facebook to Limit Political Ads Week Before Election

The social-media giant will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, citing the risk of civil unrest. 

 
Vacation-Home Booking Window Shrinks, Prices Rise

Exclusive: Homebound Americans are booking vacations closer to their intended dates of stay amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Rakuten Intelligence. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Puts a Bigger Spotlight on Jeep

The auto maker is asking dealers to build stand-alone showrooms and rolling out larger, more expensive models to appeal to luxury-minded buyers, including with a modern-day Grand Wagoneer. 

 
Juul to Cut More Jobs, Explore Exiting Europe and Asia

The e-cigarette maker is planning fresh layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia, potentially pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking its footprint to core markets like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. 

 
Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises. 

 
Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $18 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Robinhood Faces SEC Probe for Not Disclosing Deals With High-Speed Traders

The company faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Ernst & Young Loses Two German Clients Amid Wirecard Scandal

Commerzbank and DWS chose to drop the accounting firm's German affiliate. Both would face conflicts of interest if they decided to sue EY for any role it played in auditing Wirecard, while also being audited by it.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.48% 4.723 Real-time Quote.-13.98%
FACEBOOK -4.12% 290.18 Delayed Quote.47.38%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.54% 968 End-of-day quote.3.53%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.41% 53.15 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
WIRECARD AG -15.50% 1.0612 Real-time Quote.-98.83%
