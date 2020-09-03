Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Hedge Fund Founder Arrested Over Neiman Marcus Asset Bid

Marble Ridge founder was charged with fraud for trying to suppress bidding for a piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus Group. 

 
GM, Honda Deepen Ties, Plan Joint Vehicle Development

The longtime rivals would cooperate on car components and purchasing parts in a North American alliance aimed at cost savings and managing the heavy investments needed to stay competitive. 

 
Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Investors seem confused about how exactly to value the tech-enabled mortgage lender, leading to a volatile stock price. 

 
Campbell Expects Tempered Demand in Months Ahead

The maker of soups, Kettle potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and other items reported sales grew to $2.11 billion for its quarter that ended Aug. 2. 

 
Facebook to Limit Political Ads Week Before Election

The social-media giant will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, citing the risk of civil unrest. 

 
Vacation-Home Booking Window Shrinks, Prices Rise

Exclusive: Homebound Americans are booking vacations closer to their intended dates of stay amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Rakuten Intelligence. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Puts a Bigger Spotlight on Jeep

The auto maker is asking dealers to build stand-alone showrooms and rolling out larger, more expensive models to appeal to luxury-minded buyers, including with a modern-day Grand Wagoneer. 

 
Juul to Cut More Jobs, Explore Exiting Europe and Asia

The e-cigarette maker is planning fresh layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia, potentially pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking its footprint to core markets like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. 

 
Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises. 

 
Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $18 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -4.39% 288.8 Delayed Quote.47.38%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.54% 968 End-of-day quote.3.53%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.41% 53.6247 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pU.s.-based money market funds shed $41.3 billion in latest week, largest outflow in seven weeks -lipper
RE
03:57pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $6.2 billion outflow -lipper
RE
03:44pRecent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange
RE
03:40pBryan Traeger, Head of Customer Success at Maxwell, Announced as a 2020 HousingWire Insider
SE
03:36pCanadian dollar slides by most in two months as stocks slump
RE
03:35p'MY LIFE'S WORK' : Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNew York hedge fund founder charged with fraud tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy
RE
03:08pKKR-backed cybersecurity start-up KnowBe4 readies IPO -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
2EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group