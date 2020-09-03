Hedge Fund Founder Arrested Over Neiman Marcus Asset Bid

Marble Ridge founder was charged with fraud for trying to suppress bidding for a piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus Group.

GM, Honda Deepen Ties, Plan Joint Vehicle Development

The longtime rivals would cooperate on car components and purchasing parts in a North American alliance aimed at cost savings and managing the heavy investments needed to stay competitive.

Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Investors seem confused about how exactly to value the tech-enabled mortgage lender, leading to a volatile stock price.

Campbell Expects Tempered Demand in Months Ahead

The maker of soups, Kettle potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and other items reported sales grew to $2.11 billion for its quarter that ended Aug. 2.

Facebook to Limit Political Ads Week Before Election

The social-media giant will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election in November and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, citing the risk of civil unrest.

Vacation-Home Booking Window Shrinks, Prices Rise

Exclusive: Homebound Americans are booking vacations closer to their intended dates of stay amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Rakuten Intelligence.

Fiat Chrysler Puts a Bigger Spotlight on Jeep

The auto maker is asking dealers to build stand-alone showrooms and rolling out larger, more expensive models to appeal to luxury-minded buyers, including with a modern-day Grand Wagoneer.

Juul to Cut More Jobs, Explore Exiting Europe and Asia

The e-cigarette maker is planning fresh layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia, potentially pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking its footprint to core markets like the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises.

Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

A group of buyout investors has made a takeover offer for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, which has a market value of more than $18 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.