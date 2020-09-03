Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Apple Delays Privacy Change Amid App Publishers' Concerns

The change, which would give iPhone users control over whether they are tracked, will go into effect next year. 

 
PG&E Hires Technology Veteran as CIO

PG&E has named information-technology veteran Ajay Waghray as senior vice president and chief information officer. Mr. Waghray will be responsible for overseeing the company's information technology and cybersecurity functions and will manage its more than 1,200 IT employees. 

 
Ciena Flashes a Warning Sign for Tech

The optical gear maker's outlook helps sink tech stocks in a market priced to perfection. 

 
Aircraft Maker One Aviation Can Consider New Offers

Business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic aren't a good excuse for the proposed buyer of bankrupt aircraft maker One Aviation to fail to close the deal, a judge ruled Thursday. 

 
Truckers Are Seeing Growing Freight Volumes

With demand up, prices on spot markets are running well ahead of year-ago levels. 

 
Hedge-Fund Founder Arrested Over Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy

Dan Kamensky, the founder of Marble Ridge Capital, was charged with fraud for trying to suppress bidding for a prized piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus. 

 
Colorado Natural-Gas Driller Ursa Piceance Files for Bankruptcy

Ursa Piceance has filed for bankruptcy protection, its natural-gas drilling operation battered by commodity-price volatility, Covid-19 pandemic damage and a tighter regulatory climate in Colorado. 

 
GM, Honda Deepen Ties, Plan Joint Vehicle Development

The longtime rivals would cooperate on car components and purchasing parts in a North American alliance aimed at cost savings and managing the heavy investments needed to stay competitive. 

 
Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Investors seem confused about how exactly to value the tech-enabled mortgage lender, leading to a volatile stock price. 

 
Campbell Expects Tempered Demand in Months Ahead

The maker of soups, Kettle potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and other items reported sales grew to $2.11 billion for its quarter that ended Aug. 2.

