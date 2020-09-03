Apple Delays Privacy Change Amid App Publishers' Concerns

The change, which would give iPhone users control over whether they are tracked, will go into effect next year. Critics of the change say it would hurt app makers by making it harder to sell personalized ads.

Malaysia Drops Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs After 1MDB Settlement

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs Group, a move that follows a $3.9 billion settlement over the U.S. bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund.

Transocean Restructuring Can Proceed Over Hedge Fund's Opposition

A federal judge authorized Transocean, the world's largest offshore oil-rig contractor, to proceed with a disputed restructuring of up to $2 billion of its $9 billion debt load amid a deeply painful period for deep-water drilling.

Juul to Cut More Than Half of Its Workforce

The e-cigarette maker is planning to lay off more than half its employees and is considering halting its sales across Europe and Asia. That could mean pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking the startup's footprint to its core markets, the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Aircraft Maker One Aviation Can Consider New Offers

Business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic aren't a good excuse for the proposed buyer of bankrupt aircraft maker One Aviation to fail to close the deal, a judge ruled Thursday.

PG&E Hires Technology Veteran as CIO

PG&E has named information-technology veteran Ajay Waghray as senior vice president and chief information officer. Mr. Waghray will be responsible for overseeing the company's information technology and cybersecurity functions and will manage its more than 1,200 IT employees.

Hedge-Fund Founder Arrested Over Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy

U.S. prosecutors charged a hedge-fund manager with fraud for suppressing a rival bid for a prized piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus, then trying to cover up the misconduct when it came to light.

GM, Honda Deepen Ties, Plan Joint Vehicle Development

The longtime rivals would cooperate on car components and purchasing parts in a North American alliance aimed at cost savings and managing the heavy investments needed to stay competitive.

Ciena Flashes a Warning Sign for Tech

The optical gear maker's outlook helps sink tech stocks in a market priced to perfection.

Truckers Are Seeing Growing Freight Volumes

With demand up, prices on spot markets are running well ahead of year-ago levels.