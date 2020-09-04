Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Ulta Beauty Returns to TV Advertising After a Pandemic Pause

The beauty category is famously resilient during a recession, as consumers splurge on little luxuries. In the recession of 2009, global sales of lipstick grew 1% despite a broader pullback in consumer spending. 

 
Car Sales Are Down Almost 20%, but Prices Are Setting Records

Don't look for blowout Labor Day weekend discounts. Tight inventory, cheap gas and easy credit have driven new-vehicle prices to records, even as many can't afford to buy. 

 
Juul Shelves Plan for Feature That Counts Puffs

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs, facing budget cuts and regulatory scrutiny, has shelved the development of a puff-counting feature that some company employees say had the potential to help users wean themselves off nicotine. 

 
Face It, Facebook Is the Picture of Politics

Despite its best efforts to the contrary, Facebook is now a political app and the majority of its users are "here for it." 

 
Malaysia Drops Goldman Sachs Criminal Charges Over 1MDB

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs over the bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund, a key step under the terms of a recent $3.9 billion settlement. 

 
Bumble's Buzz Won't Sting Match

Dating app investors aren't monogamous: A potential Bumble IPO could bring a new swarm of interest to Match Group. 

 
Courier Stocks Are a Sure Bet in a Pandemic, Right? Not So Fast

Another big investment in a Chinese courier company by Alibaba highlights the long road to industry consolidation-and profits-for investors, even in a pandemic. 

 
Alice Lloyd George Launches Fund for Deep Tech, Internet Culture

The former RRE Ventures' investor plans to parlay her experience with creative online art and media projects to invest in gaming, virtual reality and other Gen Z-focused entertainment. 

 
Transocean Restructuring Can Proceed Over Hedge Fund's Opposition

A federal judge authorized Transocean, the world's largest offshore oil-rig contractor, to proceed with a disputed restructuring of up to $2 billion of its $9 billion debt load amid a deeply painful period for deep-water drilling. 

 
Apple Delays Privacy Change Amid App Publishers' Concerns

The change, which would give iPhone users control over whether they are tracked, will go into effect next year. Critics of the change say it would hurt app makers by making it harder to sell personalized ads.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.39% 281.39 Delayed Quote.33.19%
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.66%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.41.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.97% 42.39 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.63% 210.94 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
TRANSOCEAN LTD. 10.74% 1.34 Delayed Quote.-82.41%
ULTA BEAUTY 1.04% 240.51 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
WTI -3.54% 39.51 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:24pPelosi Misses Appointment for Taxpayer Haircut
DJ
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:21pCOVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:10pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:07pS&p posts weekly loss after five consecutive weeks of gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
4NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group