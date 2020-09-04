Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/04/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Neiman Marcus Approved to Exit Bankruptcy After Critic's Arrest

A bankruptcy judge signed off on the department-store chain's restructuring plan, ending one of the first major chapter 11 filings after the Covid-19 pandemic forced thousands of businesses to shut their doors this spring. 

 
AMC Looks to Frothy Equity Markets for Lifeline

AMC on Wednesday launched efforts to raise up to $180 million in equity capital, even though credit investors are valuing some of its bonds at roughly 40 cents on the dollar, implying serious doubts about whether they will be fully repaid. 

 
Ulta Beauty Returns to TV Advertising After a Pandemic Pause

The beauty category is famously resilient during a recession, as consumers splurge on little luxuries. In the recession of 2009, global sales of lipstick grew 1% despite a broader pullback in consumer spending. 

 
Car Sales Are Down Almost 20%, but Prices Are Setting Records

Don't look for blowout Labor Day weekend discounts. Tight inventory, cheap gas and easy credit have driven new-vehicle prices to records, even as many can't afford to buy. 

 
Juul Shelves Plan for Feature That Counts Puffs

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs, facing budget cuts and regulatory scrutiny, has shelved the development of a puff-counting feature that some employees say had the potential to help users wean themselves off nicotine. 

 
Face It, Facebook Is the Picture of Politics

Despite its best efforts to the contrary, Facebook is now a political app and the majority of its users are "here for it." 

 
Malaysia Drops Goldman Sachs Criminal Charges Over 1MDB

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs over the bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund, a key step under the terms of a recent $3.9 billion settlement. 

 
Bumble's Buzz Won't Sting Match

Dating app investors aren't monogamous: A potential Bumble IPO could bring a new swarm of interest to Match Group. 

 
Courier Stocks Are a Sure Bet in a Pandemic, Right? Not So Fast

Another big investment in a Chinese courier company by Alibaba highlights the long road to industry consolidation-and profits-for investors, even in a pandemic. 

 
Alice Lloyd George Launches Fund for Deep Tech, Internet Culture

The former RRE Ventures' investor plans to parlay her experience with creative online art and media projects to invest in gaming, virtual reality and other Gen Z-focused entertainment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.39% 281.39 Delayed Quote.33.19%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.41.84%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.63% 210.94 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
ULTA BEAUTY 1.04% 240.51 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
