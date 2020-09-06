Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/06/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Amazon Bans Foreign Plant Sales to U.S. Amid Global Seed Mystery

The move by Amazon comes as the mystery seeds led U.S. officials to raise alarms about the ease with which sales can occur on e-commerce sites, creating potential threats to U.S. agriculture. 

 
Railcar Makers Cut Costs as Pandemic Adds to Industry Woes

Finance chief at Trinity Industries is considering outsourcing, and plans to save $70 million through layoffs and administrative cuts this year. 

 
U.S. Weighs Export Controls on China's Top Chip Maker

The Trump administration is weighing whether to place export restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's most advanced manufacturer of semiconductors. 

 
'Fortnite' Maker Asks Judge Again to Return Game to Apple's App Store

Epic Games filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Apple, reiterating arguments made in a federal lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolistic behavior after pulling "Fortnite" from the App Store. 

 
Vaccine Developers Prepare Joint Pledge on Safety, Standards

Drug makers developing Covid-19 vaccines plan to issue a pledge not to seek government approval until the shots have proven to be safe and effective, an unusual joint move among rivals that comes as they work to address concerns over a rush to mass vaccination. 

 
SeaWorld Lays Off Some Furloughed Employees

SeaWorld said it has laid off some of the park and corporate employees it furloughed earlier this year, joining companies that are making their job reductions permanent. 

 
Neiman Marcus Approved to Exit Bankruptcy After Critic's Arrest

A bankruptcy judge signed off on the department-store chain's restructuring plan, ending one of the first major chapter 11 filings after the Covid-19 pandemic forced thousands of businesses to shut their doors this spring. 

 
AMC Looks to Frothy Equity Markets for Lifeline

AMC on Wednesday launched efforts to raise up to $180 million in equity capital, even though credit investors are valuing some of its bonds at roughly 40 cents on the dollar, implying serious doubts about whether they will be fully repaid. 

 
Ulta Beauty Returns to TV Advertising After a Pandemic Pause

The beauty category is famously resilient during a recession, as consumers splurge on little luxuries. In the recession of 2009, global sales of lipstick grew 1% despite a broader pullback in consumer spending. 

 
Car Sales Are Down Almost 20%, but Prices Are Setting Records

Don't look for blowout Labor Day weekend discounts. Tight inventory, cheap gas and easy credit have driven new-vehicle prices to records, even as many can't afford to buy.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.77%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 5.73% 22.68 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -3.86% 23.65 End-of-day quote.98.07%
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. 1.80% 20.94 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
ULTA BEAUTY 1.04% 240.51 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
