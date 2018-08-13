Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Private-Equity Firms Push Into Lending

Big firms like KKR and Blackstone are lending more where traditional banks won't-and sometimes competing with them, too. 

 
Bridgepoint to Sell Minority Stake to Neuberger Berman Unit

European private-equity shop Bridgepoint is selling a minority stake in itself to Neuberger Berman Group unit Dyal Capital Partners to help finance the firm's expansion plans. 

 
Chinese Banks Rev Up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight

China is opening the lending spigots as it seeks to shore up its economy for what could be a long trade fight with the U.S. 

 
After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading. 

 
The Man Who Solved Bitcoin's Most Notorious Heist

Rampant thefts are taking the shine off cryptocurrencies. After the massive Mt. Gox exchange hack, Kim Nilsson decided to fight back. 

 
GAM to Liquidate $7.3 Billion of Funds After Trader's Suspension

Swiss money manager GAM said it would liquidate $7.3 billion of its funds following the suspension of a top bond fund manager last week. 

 
Goldman Sachs Lures Merger Master From Rival JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs has poached a top JPMorgan deal maker, continuing a hiring spree that has brought more than a dozen outsiders into the Wall Street powerhouse's upper ranks in the past few months. 

 
Investors Dump European Banks Exposed to Turkey

European bank shares fell as investors scoured markets for exposure to Turkey, where a sharp fall in the lira is raising concerns about Turkish lenders' ability to repay their large foreign debts. 

 
401(k) or ATM? Automated Retirement Savings Prove Easy to Pluck Prematurely

The savings made possible for millions of Americans thanks to automatic enrollment in 401(k)-style plans is proving to be an alluring pool of money for workers to borrow from or cash out when they leave a job. 

 
ECB to Stop Accepting Junk-Rated Greek Debt as Collateral

The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept junk-rated Greek government bonds as collateral in its cash operations after the country exits its international bailout.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40aWORLD BANK : US$17 Million Grant for Gaza Youth to Create Employment Opportunities
PU
07:35aSTEWART SHOPS : Cold Brew & Iced Coffee Sale!
PU
07:28aBrazil-China joint ventures could boost soymeal trade - China diplomat
RE
07:25aBOJ should ditch negative rates, yield cap - ex-BOJ exec
RE
07:25aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)
PU
07:23aOil prices dip as demand outlook dims; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
07:18aOil prices dip as demand outlook dims; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aEuro, lira down, safe haven currencies up on Turkish crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
2BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
3TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.