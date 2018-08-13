News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Private-Equity Firms Push Into Lending

Big firms like KKR and Blackstone are lending more where traditional banks won't-and sometimes competing with them, too.

Bridgepoint to Sell Minority Stake to Neuberger Berman Unit

European private-equity shop Bridgepoint is selling a minority stake in itself to Neuberger Berman Group unit Dyal Capital Partners to help finance the firm's expansion plans.

Chinese Banks Rev Up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight

China is opening the lending spigots as it seeks to shore up its economy for what could be a long trade fight with the U.S.

After Tesla Buyout Tweet, Some Wonder: Where Was Nasdaq?

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk's explosive tweet last week about a possible company buyout, some investors wonder why Nasdaq took more than an hour to halt frenzied trading.

The Man Who Solved Bitcoin's Most Notorious Heist

Rampant thefts are taking the shine off cryptocurrencies. After the massive Mt. Gox exchange hack, Kim Nilsson decided to fight back.

GAM to Liquidate $7.3 Billion of Funds After Trader's Suspension

Swiss money manager GAM said it would liquidate $7.3 billion of its funds following the suspension of a top bond fund manager last week.

Goldman Sachs Lures Merger Master From Rival JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs has poached a top JPMorgan deal maker, continuing a hiring spree that has brought more than a dozen outsiders into the Wall Street powerhouse's upper ranks in the past few months.

Investors Dump European Banks Exposed to Turkey

European bank shares fell as investors scoured markets for exposure to Turkey, where a sharp fall in the lira is raising concerns about Turkish lenders' ability to repay their large foreign debts.

401(k) or ATM? Automated Retirement Savings Prove Easy to Pluck Prematurely

The savings made possible for millions of Americans thanks to automatic enrollment in 401(k)-style plans is proving to be an alluring pool of money for workers to borrow from or cash out when they leave a job.

ECB to Stop Accepting Junk-Rated Greek Debt as Collateral

The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept junk-rated Greek government bonds as collateral in its cash operations after the country exits its international bailout.