News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Flock to U.S. as Washington Stirs Markets Abroad

U.S. foreign-policy moves have been driving sharp swings in overseas markets. But there are questions about how long U.S. markets can continue to outpace the rest of the world.

Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion.

Even Free Tokens Face Heat From Regulators

Securities regulators opened a new front in their campaign to crack down on fraud in the initial-coin-offering market by punishing a firm that didn't sell any tokens.

Einhorn's Bayer Pick Takes a Hit

Shares of Monsanto parent Bayer fell sharply after a California jury ruling, setting up a potential hit for billionaire investor David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital.

Wells Fargo Risk Executive to Leave Bank

One of Wells Fargo's top risk management executives is leaving the bank months after it was slapped with an unprecedented enforcement action from the Federal Reserve.

Sinking Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee Fuel Fears of Contagion

Sharp declines in the Turkish lira, Indian rupee and other currencies have raised the prospect of a self-reinforcing flight from riskier emerging markets.

Overhaul Boosts Credit Scores of Millions of U.S. Consumers

The credit scores of millions of Americans have risen following a broad change in how credit-reporting firms handle negative credit information such as collections.

Turkey Crisis Highlights Emerging Market's Foreign-Currency Debt

Turkey's escalating crisis is spotlighting the giant stockpile of foreign-currency debt held by emerging markets, a build-up that threatens to throw those economies off course in the coming years.

Rising Interest Rates Are Another Blow to Affordable Housing Market

Rising interest rates are undermining efforts to build more affordable housing, creating larger funding gaps for an industry already grappling with cuts in government subsidies and rising construction costs.

Turkey's Banks Bear Weight of Currency Crisis

Turkey's banks are feeling the brunt of the country's steep currency slide. Their health will be a barometer of how deeply the pain will be felt in the economy.