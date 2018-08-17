Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/17/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Leveraged Loans Not as Safe as They Once Were

Investors bought record amounts of junk-rated corporate loans in recent years, betting they would deliver more stable returns than high-yield bonds, but the loans are no longer as safe as their owners may think. 

 
U.S. Pursues One of the Biggest Mortgage-Fraud Probes Since the Financial Crisis

At issue in an investigation by the FBI and other federal agencies is whether income from apartment complexes was falsified to support larger loans, which often became part of mortgage securities. 

 
Banks Say No Thanks to Volcker Rule Changes

Trump-appointed financial regulators set out to ease the Volcker rule, a post-financial-crisis restriction for banks, and instead have drawn the industry's ire. 

 
Investors Abandon Risk as Economic Fears Grip Markets

A rout in commodities and emerging-market assets spilled over to U.S. stocks, the latest sign that underlying worries about the global economy continue to hang over the long-running bull market. 

 
T. Rowe, Fidelity Sold More Than 20% of Their Tesla Shares in Second Quarter

Two prominent Wall Street investors pared their holdings in Tesla Inc. before Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed publicly that he wanted to take the electric-car maker private, according to filings. 

 
BlackRock Among Investors Hit By Turkey Turmoil

BlackRock, a Barclays star bond trader and a major hedge fund are nursing losses from Turkey's violent market trading in recent days. 

 
Turkey's Economic Red Flags Stand Out Among Emerging Markets

Few other countries are troubled by as broad a constellation of economic problems as Turkey. And that may reduce the risk of contagion. 

 
New Rules Look to Make Insurance Contracts More Transparent for Investors

Investors should see clearer and more up-to-date numbers about the financial health of U.S. life insurers under a long-planned set of changes to insurance accounting unveiled Wednesday, rule makers say. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion. 

 
U.S. Policy Stirs Foreign Markets

U.S. foreign-policy moves have been driving sharp swings in overseas markets. But there are questions about how long U.S. markets can continue to outpace the rest of the world.

