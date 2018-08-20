Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:16am CEST
'Green Bonds' Are a Gray Area

The booming world of "green bonds" faces a credibility problem: Definitions can be so fuzzy that environmentally conscious investors might end up funding fossil-fuel power stations. 

 
Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses. 

 
The Woman Who Has a Plan for Wall Street to Help Cure Blindness

Karen Petrou spent years trying to hide her blindness. Now she has come up with a plan to get private investors to bankroll a cure. 

 
Moynihan Grows Into Role as BofA Chief

When Brian Moynihan took on the CEO job at Bank of America in 2010, the bank's very existence seemed uncertain. After almost nine years in the role, he has lifted its stock price and earned the praise of Warren Buffett. 

 
Deutsche Bank Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds

Deutsche Bank said it is acting on its own to buy bonds of commodities trader Noble Group, days before a crucial shareholder vote on a $3.5 billion restructuring. 

 
PNC Faces Probe Over Low-Income Tax Credits

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the bank said. 

 
Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump asked the SEC to consider scaling back how often public companies report results, a change some executives support as promoting longer-term planning, but that some investors charge could reduce transparency. 

 
Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing. 

 
When to Ignore the Crowd and Shun a Roth IRA

The benefits of converting a traditional IRA to a Roth are many. But before doing so, savers should consider scenarios where they could lose the benefit of tax deferral without reaping more valuable tax-free benefits. 

 
Dragons and Eagles Will Maul Emerging Markets

Some analysts are starting to call the bottom for EMs. With China's growth engine hiccupping and the U.S. hitting top speed, that looks premature.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aTRANS-FEE MINING MODEL : FCoin, the Chinese Cryptocurrency Exchange, is Leading the Industry
PR
07:19aAsia shares nudge up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S.talks
RE
07:18aAsia shares nudge up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S. talks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aU.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave
RE
07:06aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Driving power prices down
PU
06:56aCITY WORKER : 'Gotta Be a Special Kind of Somebody to Like Doing Asphalt'
PU
06:56aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Seven Months of 2018
PU
06:30aAPI : Pipelines are critical to safely delivering the energy that Michigan needs and demands every day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
3FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
4GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD : 5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS: Drill Results Boost Golden Ridge
5APPLE : APPLE : Pulls 25,000 Apps From China App Store Following State Media Criticism
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.