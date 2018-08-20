Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
A Lucky Break in the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach. 

 
'Green Bonds' Are a Gray Area

The booming world of "green bonds" faces a credibility problem: Definitions can be so fuzzy that environmentally conscious investors might end up funding fossil-fuel power stations. 

 
Goldman Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism

Goldman Sachs Group's approximately $865 million purchase of Venezuelan bonds last year attracted criticism-and now has saddled the firm's investment clients with millions of dollars in paper losses. 

 
The Woman Who Has a Plan for Wall Street to Help Cure Blindness

Karen Petrou spent years trying to hide her blindness. Now she has come up with a plan to get private investors to bankroll a cure. 

 
Moynihan Grows Into Role as BofA Chief

When Brian Moynihan took on the CEO job at Bank of America in 2010, the bank's very existence seemed uncertain. After almost nine years in the role, he has lifted its stock price and earned the praise of Warren Buffett. 

 
Deutsche Bank Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds

Deutsche Bank said it is acting on its own to buy bonds of commodities trader Noble Group, days before a crucial shareholder vote on a $3.5 billion restructuring. 

 
PNC Faces Probe Over Low-Income Tax Credits

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the bank said. 

 
Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump asked the SEC to consider scaling back how often public companies report results, a change some executives support as promoting longer-term planning, but that some investors charge could reduce transparency. 

 
Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Lower As Traders Prepare For Jackson Hole Central Banker Gathering
DJ
01:36pCautious optimism for U.S.-China trade talks lifts shares
RE
01:30pFutures climb on U.S.-China trade talk optimism
RE
01:26pUK online fashion retailer Farfetch plans New York Stock Exchange float
RE
01:16pSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Capital expenditure by the public sector for 2017
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:02pItaly's Salvini says government will stand up against market attacks
RE
12:56pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 20 / 08 / 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
