News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/21/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Merrill Lynch to Pay $8.9 Million to Settle Conflict-of-Interest Charge

Merrill Lynch will pay $8.9 million to settle charges it failed to disclose a conflict of interest. 

 
Finra Fines Interactive Brokers Over Short Sales

One of the largest retail brokerage firms, Interactive Brokers agreed to pay a $5.5 million penalty for violations related to "naked" short selling. 

 
Winklevoss Effort to Self-Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Members

Several cryptocurrency exchanges have signed on to what appears to be the industry's first self-regulatory organization, a step toward transparency in the notoriously opaque and volatile market. 

 
Rothenberg Agrees to be Barred to Settle Fraud Charges

The once-prolific early-stage virtual-reality investor has been barred for five years as an investment adviser as part of settling federal charges that he misappropriated millions of dollars from Rothenberg Ventures to fund lavish entertainment expenses and his own business interests. 

 
Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February. 

 
Trump Complained About Fed Rate Increases at Fundraiser

President Trump told donors he is unhappy with the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate increases and raised doubts about the man he placed in charge of the institution, Jerome Powell, people in attendance said 

 
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
CPAs Fight to Protect Their Turf

Some certified public accountants are up in arms about a move by their industry's main trade group to allow people from outside their ranks to be credentialed to help companies value complex assets. 

 
Putin's Unlikely Ally in His Standoff With the West: His Central Banker

Elvira Nabiullina has earned an unusual degree of freedom to clean up Russia's messy banking system and stabilize its economy against volatile markets and looming sanctions. Her skills have won her praise from Vladimir Putin-as well as from abroad. 

 
Stock Market Is Taking Cues From the Private Market

Private markets, where companies are free from the constraints of quarterly reporting, are already reshaping the makeup of public stock markets-including a decline in public listings.

