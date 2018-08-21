News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Chinese Banks Turn to New Tool to Win Savers

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they scramble to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry. The explosion marks the latest effort by lenders to circumvent Beijing's campaign against financial risk.

U.S. Stocks Poised to Enter Longest-Ever Bull Market

U.S. stocks are on the verge of surpassing their longest-running rally, ratifying a market rebound that began in the ashes of the financial crisis and defying those who have questioned its staying power.

A Tax Change Threatens to Hit Insurers When Most Vulnerable

Some large U.S. insurance companies are seeking clarity from regulators on a vaguely worded tax provision that threatens to pinch their bottom line.

AXA's Deal Fallout Creates a Buying Opportunity

The insurance giant shocked investors with the off-script megadeal for XL Group but sense should start to show soon.

SEC Sues Top Woodbridge Group Outside Salespeople

Five top sellers of Woodbridge Group of Cos. securities were sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, accused of making unlawful profits from an alleged Ponzi scheme.

Merrill Lynch to Pay $8.9 Million to Settle Conflict-of-Interest Charge

Merrill Lynch will pay $8.9 million to settle charges it failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

Finra Fines Interactive Brokers Over Short Sales

One of the largest retail brokerage firms, Interactive Brokers agreed to pay a $5.5 million penalty for violations related to "naked" short selling.

Winklevoss Brothers Push to Self-Regulate Cryptocurrency

Several cryptocurrency exchanges have signed on to what appears to be the industry's first self-regulatory organization, a step toward transparency in the notoriously opaque and volatile market.

VC Mike Rothenberg, Under Fraud Settlement, Is Barred From Industry

The once-prolific early-stage virtual-reality investor has been barred for five years as an investment adviser as part of settling federal charges that he misappropriated millions of dollars from Rothenberg Ventures to fund lavish entertainment expenses and his own business interests.

Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February.